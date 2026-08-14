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Home / Business / “Property Prices Always Go Up”— Prateek Garg Says This Belief Is Costing Indian Investors Crores

“Property Prices Always Go Up”— Prateek Garg Says This Belief Is Costing Indian Investors Crores

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PTI
Updated At : 05:46 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 14: Most real estate losses do not begin when the market crashes. They begin when investors mistake an asking price for real market value. Prateek Garg, founder of the Real Estate Dominators Club, is challenging the deeply rooted Indian belief that almost any property will become profitable if held long enough. According to Garg, online listings, broker quotations and developer-announced rates frequently create an illusion of appreciation, while the price at which an investor can actually exit may be substantially lower. The Club addresses this gap through AI-powered forensic property valuation, analysing comparable transactions, competing inventory, rental economics, buyer demand, legal and physical risks, future supply and probable exit timelines.

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A common investor journey inside the Real Estate Dominators Club begins with the belief: “Similar properties are listed at ₹1.5 crore, so mine must also be worth ₹1.5 crore.” After learning to distinguish advertised price, negotiated price and executable value, the investor may discover that the market would support only ₹1.2 crore within a reasonable exit period. That realization changes the entire strategy. Instead of purchasing on optimism, members learn to negotiate with evidence, identify margins of safety and target opportunities where profit is created at entry—not dependent entirely on uncertain future appreciation.

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Garg is building the Real Estate Dominators Club as more than an education platform. It operates as a collaborative investor ecosystem where members analyse opportunities, challenge assumptions, de-risk transactions, build deal flow and selectively pool capital for larger opportunities. Portfolio-building frameworks help members decide whether a property should deliver income, growth, liquidity or capital protection, while AI-assisted valuation systems reduce dependence on market hearsay. Garg’s objective is to create a new generation of Indian investors who buy with evidence, plan their exit before entry and treat real estate as capital allocation rather than emotional ownership. More information is available at https://joinredclub.com and https://gargprateek.in.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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