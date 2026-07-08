PRNewswire

Advertisement

Singapore, July 8: PropertyGuru Group ("PropertyGuru" or "the Group"), Southeast Asia's leading PropTech company, has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, titled Meeting Change with Resilience. The report documents a year of measurable progress, from a 36% reduction in total emissions to the regional expansion of tools that help millions of property seekers find greener, more inclusive homes.

Advertisement

- Commitment to set Science-Based Targets, while maintaining net-zero Scope 2 emissions through 100% renewable electricity procurement

Advertisement

- Scaled inclusive housing options, with 31% of Singapore rental listings adopting "Everyone Welcome" and expansion into Malaysia

- Made sustainable living options easier to find with feature like Green Score in Singapore and its Sustainable Living filter in Thailand

Advertisement

PropertyGuru's sustainability strategy is embedded in its Gurus For Good strategy -- three interconnected pillars of Sustainable Living, Thriving Communities and Responsible Business -- designed to make the Group's platforms a force for more responsible and informed property decisions across the region.

"At PropertyGuru, we are committed to actively shaping Southeast Asia's urban future using the power of our reach," said Lewis Ng, Chief Executive Officer, PropertyGuru Group. "This report reflects how we put that commitment into action. It shows where we have made real progress and areas where we still have work to do. We are focused on making sustainability and inclusion tangible in the property journey. In the information we surface, the tools we build and the standards we help set across the ecosystem."

Climate action: 36% emissions reduction and a commitment to science-based targets

PropertyGuru achieved a 36% year-on-year reduction in total market-based emissions in 2025, driven primarily by a decline in Scope 3 emissions, which account for the majority of the Group's footprint. The Group also maintained net-zero market-based Scope 2 emissions for the second consecutive year, matching 100% of its office electricity consumption with Renewable Energy Certificates.

Building on this momentum, PropertyGuru has committed to setting Science-Based Targets, a third-party validated framework for corporate decarbonisation, with formal submission planned for 2026.

Sustainable home search: plan to expand tools to more markets in Southeast Asia

PropertyGuru continued to provide sustainability-related features that help property seekers make more informed choices.

- In Singapore, Green Score rates properties based on proximity to public transport and recognised green building certifications. Demand is growing: 70% of property seekers surveyed in Singapore say sustainability features influence their home-buying decisions.

- In Thailand, DDproperty's Sustainable Living filter enables users to search for listings with features such as solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations.

- In Malaysia, PropertyGuru plans to introduce a sustainability-related search feature in 2026, shaped by property seekers' expectations.

These tools translate consumer demand into market signal -- helping developers and agents understand the growing value of sustainable features.

Inclusive housing: Everyone Welcome has reached 31% of rental listings in Singapore and has now been rolled out in Malaysia

PropertyGuru's 'Everyone Welcome' feature -- which enables landlords to signal that their properties are open to all renters regardless of race, gender, religion or other characteristics -- has gained significant traction in Singapore since its 2024 launch.

By end-2025, 31% of Singapore rental listings carried the 'Everyone Welcome' tag, reflecting strong and sustained adoption by landlords and agents. The feature was subsequently introduced in Malaysia, where 4% of listings were tagged within six months, a strong early signal given the shorter time frame.

Platform safeguards supporting inclusive housing practices also include advertisement guidelines, a language moderation tool, and a reporting mechanism to report unfair practices.

People and workplace: Top Employer recognition and a diverse workforce

PropertyGuru was recognised as a Top Employer in Singapore by the Top Employers Institute, reflecting the Group's continued investment in people practices and employee experience.

As of 31 December 2025, women made up 65% of the Group's workforce, with employees representing 28 nationalities. Through Be More, Be a Guru, the Group's employee value proposition, PropertyGuru invested in skills development across communication, resilience, performance and AI, including Learning Fest 2025 and its Management 201 programme.

Community impact also extended beyond the office. Gurus For Good, the Group's employee volunteering programme, delivered initiatives in 2025 that included rebuilding a primary school in Vietnam, restoring mangroves in Thailand, and supporting community outreach in Malaysia and Singapore.

Governance: integrated risk function and responsible AI principles

PropertyGuru strengthened its governance structure in 2025 by integrating its Legal and Risk teams into a single function -- enabling closer coordination and a more holistic approach to risk management across its multi-market operations.

The Group also adopted a set of AI principles to guide responsible deployment of artificial intelligence across its platforms and business operations, with plans to explore AI-enabled tools to automate accessibility checks within its HIVE 2.0 design system.

In 2026, PropertyGuru expects to submit its Science-Based Targets, launch a sustainability search feature on its Malaysia platforms, and deepen programmes that advance women's leadership and professional development across its workforce.

PropertyGuru's 2025 Sustainability Report is available at https://www.propertygurugroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/PropertyGuru-2025-Sustainability-Report.pdf.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group is Southeast Asia's leading[1] PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 30 million property seekers monthly[2] to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2 million real estate listings[3], in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions.

Launched in Singapore in 2007, the Group has been advancing to make the property journey transparent and efficient for property seekers and sellers in Southeast Asia. In the last 19 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand as well as the region's biggest and most respected industry recognition platform - PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information about PropertyGuru, please visit

PropertyGuru.com.sg and PropertyGuruGroup.com, or our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

[1] Based on SimilarWeb data between January 2025 and December 2025.

[2] Based on Google Analytics data between January 2025 and December 2025.

[3] Based on data between January 2025 and December 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)