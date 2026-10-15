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Home / Business / Proppy.ai Takes a Bengaluru-Bound Couple from Home Search to Booking in Just 72 Hours with AI-Led Discovery

Proppy.ai Takes a Bengaluru-Bound Couple from Home Search to Booking in Just 72 Hours with AI-Led Discovery

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PTI
Updated At : 02:55 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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How Proppy.ai helped two US-based buyers move from a six-month search to a Bengaluru home booking.

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than six months of searching, two software developers living in the US found a 3BHK apartment in Bengaluru within 72 hours using Proppy's AI-powered smart search, and were then guided by human experts to make a confident home-buying decision.

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For Prasad and Sandhya, buying a home in Bengaluru was about planning for their future in India while making a practical decision in the present. Both software developers living in the US had spent more than six months looking for a 3BHK apartment for under ₹1.5 crore.

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The plan was to have a home to return to when they moved back to India and rent it out in the meantime. But finding the right property from overseas was not straightforward. The couple had researched real estate agents and real estate portals in Bangalore, but said they wanted more transparent information before committing to a purchase.

They turned to Proppy.ai, an AI-powered property search platform in Bangalore that combines AI-assisted property evaluation with human guidance.

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Proppy's AI helped evaluate properties against the couple's requirements, while a Dedicated Relationship Manager helped them understand the AI-curated options, compare projects, and assess potential risks.

This combination of AI property search in Bangalore and personalized guidance is intended to make property decisions more informed and the buying process easier to navigate, and more importantly - buy confidently.

For Prasad and Sandhya, this support helped them understand the risks associated with certain projects and move away from options that did not meet their expectations. With clearer information, guidance from their Dedicated Relationship Manager, and a more structured way to evaluate properties against their budget and long-term plans, they could make a more informed decision using 72 Hour Home Buying Challenge. The process culminated in a property booking within 72 hours, following a search that had lasted more than six months.

"Technology in real estate has mostly worked for the seller, helping builders find buyers. We built our AI to work for the buyer. It reads the information, asks the difficult questions, and helps buyers make decisions with greater clarity. Our experts check its work, and the buyer makes the final call," said Niranjan, Founder, Proppy.ai.

Through its combination of AI-assisted search, human guidance, and post-booking support, Proppy.ai aims to help buyers move from property discovery towards informed ownership decisions.

About Proppy.ai

Proppy.ai is a property search and transaction platform in India, operated by Lit Proptech Pvt Ltd and based in Bengaluru. It uses AI, supported by human experts, to help buyers find, evaluate, shortlist, and negotiate residential properties, and provides access to relevant services throughout the ownership journey.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How does Proppy.ai help buyers search for properties in Bangalore?

Proppy.ai uses AI-assisted property search and evaluation to help buyers assess residential properties against their requirements, understand project-related risks, and compare available options. A Dedicated Relationship Manager provides human guidance throughout the buying journey, right up to housewarming.

2. Can NRI's overseas buyers search for property in Bangalore through Proppy.ai?

Proppy.ai's AI-assisted property search and Dedicated Relationship Manager can help buyers navigate property options and understand the buying process. For overseas buyers, this support can be particularly useful when evaluating properties in Bengaluru while living abroad. Buyers should independently confirm any location-specific eligibility and transaction requirements that apply to them.

Social Links: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/proppy.ai/?hl=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/proppyai/61577802043802/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@proppy-ai LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/107919472/ Website: https://www.proppy.ai

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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