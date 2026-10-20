Propshell Wins "Plotted Developer of the Year 2026" at ET Now.in Realty Conclave & Awards

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20: Propshell, a real estate company specialising in plotted developments and land ownership opportunities, has been honoured with the “Plotted Developer of the Year 2026” award at the ET Now.in Realty Conclave & Awards 2026 – South Edition, held on October 15, 2026, at Taj Coromandel, Chennai.

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The award was presented by the Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, recognising Propshell’s journey and growth in the plotted real estate segment.

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Since its inception in 2007, Propshell has steadily expanded its project portfolio while building enduring relationships with customers, landowners and channel partners. Its journey reflects nearly two decades of entrepreneurship, driven by a focus on expanding land ownership opportunities and strengthening its presence in the real estate market.

Reflecting upon the milestone and Propshell’s growth ambitions, G. Jayaram, Founder of Propshell, said, “This recognition is a proud moment for me and the entire Propshell family. When we began our journey in 2007, our vision was to create meaningful opportunities for people to own land and participate in real estate growth. Having sold 12 million square feet over the years, we are now working towards achieving another 10 million square feet in sales by 2029. Our ambition goes beyond business growth. We want to enable more families to own land and move closer to building their dream homes. Through responsible plotted development, customer trust and long-term value creation, we aspire to contribute to the broader national vision of ‘Housing for All’.

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“This achievement belongs to our team, channel partners, landowners and customers who have supported us throughout the years. The award inspires us to build on this foundation and pursue our next phase of growth with greater commitment and ambition," he added.

With its 2029 sales target, Propshell aims to build on its established presence across key markets while expanding its plotted development portfolio and creating further opportunities for prospective landowners.

About Propshell

Founded in 2007 by G. Jayaram, Propshell is a real estate company focused on plotted developments and land ownership opportunities. With more than 80 projects, over 10,000 customers and 12 million square feet of land sold, the company has a presence across Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore and Kodaikanal, as well as in Dubai. Propshell continues to focus on expanding its portfolio, strengthening customer relationships and creating opportunities in the plotted real estate segment, with a target of selling an additional 10 million square feet of plotted land by 2029.

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