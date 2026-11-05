Propshop Events and Exhibitions Limited ('Propshop') in the first half of FY 2026-27 posts strong performance; global execution scale signals and accelerated growth ahead

Propshop's evolution from a traditional exhibition stand contractor into a globally recognized exhibition solutions partner serving brands across multiple industries and international markets

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propshop Events and Exhibitions Limited has announced a robust financial performance for the half year ended September 30, 2026, reflecting the company's growing global footprint, execution excellence, and increasing demand for end-to-end exhibition infrastructure solutions. Revenue from operations for the half year stood at ₹3,445.63 lakh, while Profit After Tax reached ₹401.47 lakh, demonstrating healthy profitability and operational efficiency. The company's net worth strengthened significantly, supported by an increase in reserves and surplus to ₹2,869.21 lakh.

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The results underscore Propshop's evolution from a traditional exhibition stand contractor into a globally recognized exhibition solutions partner serving brands across multiple industries and international markets. During the period, the company continued to expand its execution capabilities, strengthen its balance sheet, and scale operations across key exhibition destinations worldwide.

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A highlight of this growth journey was the successful execution of 23 exhibition stands at CPHI Milan 2026, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical exhibitions. After more than six months of meticulous planning, the project brought together 23 project managers, over 500 workers, 15 trucks, and seven cars, demonstrating Propshop's capability to execute large-scale international assignments with precision and reliability.

Further showcasing its operational strength, Propshop recorded 158 booth entries across 76 exhibitions within just 90 days, covering approximately 10,500 sqm of exhibition space across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. From Detroit, Las Vegas, London, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and major Indian cities, the company delivered impactful exhibition experiences across pharmaceuticals, technology, engineering, automotive, FMCG, defense, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing, and several other sectors.

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With increasing global demand for experiential marketing, trade exhibitions, and immersive brand environments, Propshop remains strategically positioned to capitalize on international opportunities. The company's strong financial performance, expanding global presence, and proven ability to deliver complex projects at scale reinforce its growth outlook and commitment to creating long-term value for investors, exhibitors, and stakeholders.

About Propshop Events & Exhibitions

Propshop Events & Exhibitions Limited is an NSE-listed exhibition and experiential marketing company specializing in exhibition stand design and construction, turnkey exhibition solutions, experiential marketing, corporate events and brand experiences.

With capabilities across India and international markets, Propshop works with brands to create high-impact physical and experiential environments that connect businesses with their customers at exhibitions, trade shows, corporate events and industry platforms.

The company serves leading Indian and global brands across sectors including technology, manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, engineering, infrastructure, consumer brands and business services.

Propshop is driving the global expansion of India's exhibition industry, with an expanding presence across India, the USA, Europe, the GCC and APAC.

For more information:

Website: https://thepropshopindia.com | https://thepropshop.us | https://thepropshopworldwide.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-propshop-india/

Media Contact

Dibyendu Mukherjee

CMO ( Chief Marketing Officer )

Propshop Events & Exhibitions Limited

Email:dibyendu@propshop.co.in

Phone: +917439000124

Media Enquiries:

For interviews, company information, leadership commentary, financial/business stories, exhibition industry insights, partnerships and press opportunities, please contact the media representative above.

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