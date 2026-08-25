Propshop Events & Exhibitions Accelerates Expansion Across the US, Europe and UAE

India's Only NSE-Listed Pure-Play Exhibition Stand Build Company Goes Global

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MUMBAI, India, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propshop Events & Exhibitions, India's first NSE-listed (NSE: PROPSHOP-SM) pure-play exhibition stand build company, is accelerating its global expansion across the United States, Europe and UAE, strengthening its ambition to become a globally trusted exhibition and brand-experience company.

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Exhibition Industry - As international trade, cross-border business and immersive brand experiences continue to reshape the exhibitions industry, companies increasingly view trade shows as strategic platforms for customer acquisition, partnerships and market expansion. India's manufacturing growth, rising exports and increasing participation from global brands further position the country as a high-growth exhibition market.

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Propshop aims to capitalize on this opportunity by combining its trusted execution capabilities with an expanding international presence, delivering end-to-end exhibition stand construction and brand-experience solutions across key global markets.

Built on Trust. Designed for Global Growth.

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Propshop has established strong relationships with leading brands including Bosch, Hyundai, Cello, Polycab, Tata Technologies, Reliance, Mahindra, HCLTech, Pidilite, Larsen & Toubro, Astral Pipes, Panasonic, Haier, Borosil, TVS Mobility, Yokohama, JSW Energy and many others.

Its competitive strengths include:

• Expanding presence across the US, Europe and UAE

• Strategic empanelments with leading industry platforms including Informa Markets, ABEC, BTTF, CMPL, HGH India, MATECIA and Messe Muenchen International

• In-house design, project management, fabrication and execution capabilities

• End-to-end booth and exhibition solutions across domestic and international markets

• 98% client retention driven by execution quality and timely delivery

• Capability to deliver global projects while maintaining consistent quality standards

Founder's Vision

"Born in India with a global vision, Propshop is redefining the exhibition and brand-experience industry through world-class execution, creativity and innovation. Our greatest advantage is the trust we have earned by consistently transforming ambitious ideas into exceptional experiences. As we expand across the USA, Europe and UAE, our mission is to build a globally trusted platform connecting businesses, industries and opportunities without borders." — Prathamesh Pusalkar, Founder, Propshop Events & Exhibitions Limited

About Propshop Events & Exhibitions

Propshop Events & Exhibitions Limited is an NSE-listed exhibition and experiential marketing company specialising in exhibition stand design and construction, turnkey exhibition solutions, experiential marketing, corporate events and brand experiences.

With capabilities across India and international markets, Propshop works with brands to create high-impact physical and experiential environments that connect businesses with their customers at exhibitions, trade shows, corporate events and industry platforms.

The company serves leading Indian and global brands across sectors including technology, manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, engineering, infrastructure, consumer brands and business services.

Propshop is driving the global expansion of India's exhibition industry, with an expanding presence across India, the USA, Europe, the GCC and APAC.

For more information: Website: https://thepropshopindia.com | https://thepropshop.us | https://thepropshopworldwide.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-propshop-india/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008854/Propshop_Logo.jpg

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