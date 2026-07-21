DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / PropulsionAI Launches Fay as Enterprise AI Agents Move Beyond Chatbots to Real Business Operations

PropulsionAI Launches Fay as Enterprise AI Agents Move Beyond Chatbots to Real Business Operations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:53 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 21: San Francisco-headquartered PropulsionAI, Inc., founded by Indian entrepreneurs Harsh Nigam and Rohit Hazra, has launched Fay, an enterprise AI agent and workflow platform designed to help non-technical teams automate complex business operations. The launch marks the next step in the founders' entrepreneurial journey - from building a 50-member software consultancy that delivered more than 100 digital products globally to developing enterprise AI systems through PropulsionAI, a venture accepted into and funded by UC Berkeley's Berkeley SkyDeck startup accelerator.

Advertisement

Nigam and Hazra's partnership dates back to 2008, when the two first connected over a shared interest in technology and product development. In 2016, they co-founded a software consultancy that expanded into a 50-person team and delivered more than 100 software products for customers across industries and international markets. Their experience building enterprise software exposed them to a recurring challenge: while businesses wanted to embrace automation and artificial intelligence, moving AI initiatives from pilots to production remained difficult because of fragmented workflows, integration challenges, and implementation complexity.

Advertisement

That experience ultimately led them to establish PropulsionAI in 2023 with a singular focus on enterprise AI. The company was later accepted and funded by Berkeley SkyDeck, UC Berkeley's startup accelerator, providing the founders with access to Silicon Valley's startup ecosystem while validating their vision of building practical AI infrastructure for enterprise operations.

Speaking about the launch, Harsh Nigam, Co-founder of PropulsionAI, said, "After years of building software for enterprises, we saw that teams did not just need another AI chatbot. They needed AI systems that could understand workflows, connect with business tools, and execute operational tasks reliably."

Advertisement

The founders say that vision shaped the development of Fay. Rather than requiring technical teams to build complex automations through code, the platform enables business users to describe workflows in natural language. Fay's built-in workflow builder, Architect, then helps create and configure AI agents capable of supporting functions such as customer support, finance, human resources, procurement, compliance, IT operations, revenue operations, and supply chain workflows.

Rohit Hazra, Co-founder of PropulsionAI, added, "Fay is built around the idea that enterprise AI must be practical. Our focus is to help teams move from experimentation to real deployment by combining AI agents with deterministic workflows, integrations, and enterprise-grade controls."

Fay reflects Nigam and Hazra's broader thesis that enterprise AI will extend well beyond conversational chatbots. They believe organisations will increasingly require AI systems that can plan, execute, integrate with existing business applications, and complete measurable operational workflows. Fay has been designed around that philosophy by combining natural-language workflow creation, Architect, autonomous AI agents, deterministic workflows, enterprise integrations, and Proof Week - a five-day implementation process that builds a working AI workflow using an organisation's real business data.

The platform also integrates with workplace applications including Slack, Gmail, Jira, PagerDuty, and webhooks, while supporting multiple AI models such as GPT, Claude, Gemini, and open-source models. For enterprise deployments, Fay includes role-based access control (RBAC), SSO/SAML support, flexible deployment options, and security features designed for larger organisations.

As enterprises continue searching for practical ways to deploy AI across business functions, Nigam and Hazra see the launch of Fay as another milestone in their long entrepreneurial journey - from building enterprise software to developing AI infrastructure intended to help organisations automate operational workflows at scale.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts