Protean eGov Technologies Launches New Digital Campaign to Drive Pension Awareness Among Young Investors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. (Formerly NSDL eGov), a technology pioneer in Digital Public Infrastructure and India's largest Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) for the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), has unveiled a new four-part digital campaign aimed at encouraging young Indians to consider NPS as a key part of their investment portfolio.

With nearly 50% of India's population under the age of 30, financial planning remains a critical yet often overlooked conversation. Traditional investment choices like fixed deposits, mutual funds, stocks, and gold dominate the Indian investor mindset, but long-term pension planning frequently takes a backseat and is low in consideration. This campaign seeks to change that by positioning NPS as a tax-efficient, flexible, and disciplined savings instrument for long-term wealth & cash-flow creation.

Simplifying NPS with Relatable Storytelling

The campaign introduces Seedha and Sayaani, a relatable young couple navigating everyday financial decisions. Through witty and engaging dialogues, Sayaani--the 'smart wife'--guides her well-intentioned but financially naive husband, Seedha, towards making informed choices about securing their future. The four short films break down the tax benefits, power of compounding, portfolio diversification, and flexibility, making NPS easy to understand and appealing for young investors.

Bringing Pension into the Mainstream Savings Conversation

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Ramdev, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (Formerly NSDL eGov), said: "Indians have forever had a strong savings & investment mindset-- FDs are safe, mutual funds 'sahi,' hain, stocks drive growth of capital, and gold is timeless. Yet, retirement planning is often an afterthought or not even part of the savings conversation today. This campaign serves as a timely nudge, urging young professionals to take charge of their financial future today, not at 60. With NPS, they have a #SmarterWayToSave--offering long-term wealth creation through compounding, tax efficiency, and flexibility of portfolio. Through an engaging, everyday storytelling approach in our OTT-style, four-part series, we aim to make pension planning a mainstream discussion. By dispelling myths and simplifying NPS, we hope to drive awareness and encourage early action--helping young Indians secure their future with a structured and disciplined savings strategy."'

Sustaining Engagement Through Tax-Planning Season

Conceptualized and executed by Yaap Digital, the campaign is designed to sustain engagement through tax-planning season when many investors reassess their financial strategies. All the four films are now live. To watch them and learn more about how NPS can be a smart addition to your investment portfolio, click here.

