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Home / Business / Protean Felicitated by UIDAI for Innovation in Aadhaar-Based Authentication

Protean Felicitated by UIDAI for Innovation in Aadhaar-Based Authentication

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ANI
Updated At : 04:31 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Protean eGov Technologies Limited, a leading digital public infrastructure and technology solutions company, has been felicitated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for its innovative applications of Face Authentication, Aadhaar Status Check and various other UIDAI initiatives, recognising the company's contribution to innovation within India's evolving digital identity ecosystem.

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Protean's solution leveraging Aadhaar Face Authentication is designed to enable fast and seamless authentication experiences across digital journeys. By allowing users to authenticate using facial biometrics through the Aadhaar ecosystem, the capability can support organisations looking to reduce friction in high-volume onboarding and service interactions.

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Complementing this is Protean's Aadhaar Status Check capability, which leverages UIDAI's applicable status notification framework to enable eligible institutions to receive updates on specified changes in Aadhaar status. These updates can serve as an additional input within existing verification, compliance and risk-management processes to identify the mule accounts.

Together, these capabilities reflect Protean's broader approach to Digital Trust: using technology to improve not only the initial authentication experience, but also the ability of institutions to respond to relevant identity-related changes over time.

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Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Rakesh Dosi, Chief Business & Product Officer, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd said, "We are grateful to UIDAI for this recognition. Aadhaar has created a powerful foundation for inclusive and trusted digital services at population scale, and UIDAI's continued focus on innovation is opening new possibilities for the ecosystem to build upon that foundation responsibly. At Protean, we see our role as contributing to this larger journey by translating these digital rails into practical solutions for institutions and citizens. The recognition encourages us to continue working on solutions that can make authentication more convenient, strengthen identity-led workflows and support the evolving needs of India's digital economy."

The convergence of Face Authentication, Aadhaar status-led capabilities, KYC infrastructure and digital onboarding reflects a larger strategic priority for Protean: building technology at the intersection of identity, compliance and trust.

The felicitation took place at Aadhaar Samvaad, held as part of the 17th Aadhaar Day, which brought together policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts to discuss the future of Aadhaar, digital identity, security and emerging technologies.

About Protean:

Incorporated in December 1995, Protean eGov Technologies Limited is engaged in the business of developing citizen-centric and population-scale e-governance solutions. Protean is an information technology-enabled solutions company conceptualizing, developing, and executing critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions. The company collaborates with the Indian government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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