Protean launches next-generation KYC Onboarding & Reporting Solution at Global Fintech Fest 2026

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. launched its next-generation KYC Onboarding & Reporting Solution at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai on 9th September 2026. The platform was unveiled in the presence of Shri. P Vasudevan, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India, marking a significant milestone in Protean's efforts to assist regulated financial institutions in deriving greater value from India's expanding Central KYC infrastructure.

India's Central KYC Registry holds over 112 crore records across 7,000+ registered entities, making it one of India's largest identity databases after Aadhaar. The platform enables regulated entities to onboard customers using existing, consent-based CKYC records, removing the need for customers to submit and verify KYC documents afresh at each institution.

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Protean's platform comprises four capabilities across the KYC lifecycle: Onboarding Journeys, KYC Reporting, Unsolicited Notifications and Re-KYC. Onboarding Journeys, built on the CKYC 2.0 APIs, retrieve a customer's existing verified record with their consent and use it directly, with facial match or V-CIP for authentication and AI-based duplicate detection designed to help identify potential identity fraud - completing onboarding within a single session. The KYC Reporting Solution automates validation, image correction and real-time submission to CERSAI and, in deployments to date, the solution has demonstrated up to 97% first-time-right submissions, up to 70% faster turnaround times and up to 60% reduction in operational costs. Unsolicited Notifications keep institutional records current automatically, while Re-KYC streamlines periodic re-verification through a simplified customer confirmation journey.

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Speaking at the launch, Shri. P Vasudevan, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said: "India's Central KYC Registry holds a massive repository of verified records across institutions. The next logical evolution for our financial system is to make KYC truly reusable - minimizing friction for customers, streamlining compliance for regulated entities and building a secure, consent-based digital ecosystem. I congratulate Team Protean for developing an innovative product in this critical area." Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ajay Rajan, MD & CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., said: "CKYC has the potential to become a foundational trust layer for India's financial ecosystem - enabling customers to establish their identity once and seamlessly reuse it across multiple financial services. The opportunity now is to translate the scale of this infrastructure into significantly better customer and institutional journeys. By bringing intelligence and automation across onboarding, reporting and KYC updation, we can reduce friction, improve the quality and currency of information, and create a stronger foundation for innovation across India's digital economy." Speaking at the launch, Mr. Rakesh Dosi, Chief Business & Product Officer, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., said: "For regulated institutions, KYC does not end at onboarding. It continues through reporting, record updates and periodic re-verification. We have built this platform around the entire lifecycle — connecting these processes through one integrated technology layer. The objective is to reduce repetition for customers, minimise manual intervention for institutions and make KYC operations faster, smarter and more efficient at scale." For Protean, this launch reflects a broader evolution in its role — from building the foundational rails that power key public and financial services to creating the technology layers that allow institutions to use those rails more intelligently. The launch of its KYC Onboarding & Reporting Solution brings that experience into a new phase, focused not just on infrastructure at scale, but on improving how that infrastructure is experienced, adopted and applied across the financial ecosystem.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.

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About Protean eGov Technologies Ltd: Over the past 30 years, Protean has been at the forefront of building population-scale DPIs across taxation, identity services and social security. Aligned with India's visionary DPI framework built on open standards and protocols, the company continues to contribute towards multisectoral Open Digital Ecosystems across e-commerce, transport/mobility, agriculture, education & skilling, and health. Protean has evolved from being a system integrator into a high-tech, agile product organisation, instrumental in powering enterprise digitization by offering consumer and corporate tech, along with infrastructure services in cloud and cybersecurity. With a deep-rooted focus on innovation and open digital ecosystems, the company remains a key enabler in the country's ongoing digital transformation. For more details on Protean Technologies, please visit: proteantech.in.

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