Protec General Insurance Selects insureMO to Power Its Insurance Business

insureMO will build an AI-native insurance core, with APIs as a key growth agent to drive massive growth across India's retail and commercial insurance ecosystems

SINGAPORE and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- insureMO, the global insurance Middle Office platform provider, today announced that Protec General Insurance, a newly licensed Indian general insurer, has selected insureMO to build an AI-native insurance core. With APIs embedded as a key growth agent, the platform will help Protec drive massive growth across India's insurance ecosystems by rapidly launching and scaling retail and commercial lines products.

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By leveraging insureMO's rich APIs spanning product configuration, rating and quotation, underwriting, policy issuance and servicing (including endorsements, renewals and cancellations), billing and payments, claims, documents, and distribution, Protec will establish a modern and flexible technology foundation designed to accelerate innovation, simplify operations and support long-term growth.

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The collaboration will provide Protec with an AI-ready, ecosystem-friendly, microservices-based core and flexible, AI-powered product configuration capabilities. insureMO's reusable insurance APIs will also enable Protec to launch products and connect with distribution channels/ecosystem partners more quickly and cost-effectively.

Key capabilities will include:

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• An AI-ready, ecosystem-friendly, microservices-based insurance core

• Flexible, AI-powered product configuration

• Modular functions spanning rating and quotation, underwriting, policy issuance and servicing, billing and payments, claims, documents, and distribution

• Low- and zero-cost API enablement

• Faster and simpler product launches and changes

• An open, scalable and cost-efficient technology foundation

"Protec is building an insurance business designed for the digital and AI era," said Aditya Sharma, Managing Director & CEO of ProTec General Insurance Ltd. "Our collaboration with insureMO will give us the flexibility, speed and technology capabilities needed to introduce relevant products, respond quickly to market needs and deliver better experiences to our customers and partners."

insureMO's Middle Office platform provides rich insurance APIs and modular insurance capabilities across product configuration, rating and quotation, underwriting, policy issuance and servicing (including endorsements, renewals and cancellations), billing and payments, claims, document generation, and distribution. Its API-first architecture allows insurers to assemble and adapt capabilities without the limitations of traditional monolithic systems.

"We are delighted to support Protec as it begins this important new journey," said Rajat Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at insureMO. "By combining Protec's customer-centric vision with insureMO's AI-ready, ecosystem-friendly architecture, microservices and insurance APIs, we are creating a strong foundation for faster innovation, greater flexibility and sustainable growth."

The partnership represents more than a technology implementation. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for Protec—built around intelligence, openness, speed and scalability.

About Protec General Insurance

Protec General Insurance is a newly licensed Indian general insurer focused on delivering simpler, smarter and more customer-centric insurance. The company aims to leverage AI and digital technology to develop accessible products and seamless experiences for customers and distribution partners.

About insureMO

insureMO is the global insurance Middle Office platform. The platform is organized across three pillars: API, Data, and AI, with 2,500+ atomic APIs spanning the full insurance lifecycle from quotation to claims. The architecture is open by design: the same APIs that connect 8,700+ distribution channels and technology partners are equally discoverable by AI agents and coding assistants. This is what makes insureMO AI-ready and ecosystem-friendly; any AI tool capable of calling an API can build on insureMO. Over 500 insurers, distributors, and ecosystem partners across 50+ countries run on insureMO, processing more than US$25 billion in Gross Written Premium across 17,500+ configured products spanning Life and Health, Personal Lines, Commercial and Specialty, and Reinsurance. Visit www.insuremo.com.

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