ProThoughts Solutions Expands International Presence with New Frontiers

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: ProThoughts Solutions, a professional training and certification provider, has expanded its international presence with a new physical footprint in Mauritius and Africa. The expansion strengthens the company’s ability to support professionals and organizations across Mauritius and wider African markets.

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The Mauritius expansion marks a new phase in ProThoughts Solutions’ international growth. The company will use its presence in Mauritius to deliver professional certification and corporate training programs, including Program Management Professional (PgMP) and Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP) training.

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“Our expansion into Mauritius and the African sub-continent reflects the next stage of ProThoughts’ international growth,” said Ashish Sadekar, Founder at ProThoughts Solutions. “Although ProThoughts is a global company with customers across 64 countries, the physical footprint in Africa brings a new growth area for ProThoughts. We see an opportunity to support professionals and organizations in the region with structured, globally recognized project, program, and portfolio management training.”

ProThoughts Solutions: A Decade of Growth and Expansion

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2014 | The Beginning and Founding Vision

Milestone: ProThoughts Founded

ProThoughts Solutions was established with a focus on applying project management education into the workplace and delivering better outcomes. The company began by helping professionals connect project management concepts with practical workplace application.

This established the foundation for ProThoughts’ focus on professional development and career-oriented learning.

2015 | Strengthening Certification Preparation

Milestone: Partnership with Rita Mulcahy (RMC)

ProThoughts expanded its project management training portfolio through its partnership with Rita Mulcahy and RMC. The partnership strengthened its PMP certification preparation offering with superior content and a world-class coaching standard.

The partnership helped ProThoughts strengthen its certification training capabilities in the Indian market.

2016 | Industry Recognition

Milestone: Top 50 Companies to Watch by The Economic Times

ProThoughts was recognized by The Economic Times among its “Top 50 Companies to Watch.” The recognition marked an important milestone in the company’s early growth and development within the professional training sector.

2017 | Expanding Advanced Certification Training

Milestone: PgMP and PfMP Training

ProThoughts expanded its certification portfolio with dedicated training for Program Management Professional (PgMP) and Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP). These programs extended the company’s offering to professionals working across program and portfolio management.

The expansion enabled ProThoughts to support professionals beyond project-level certification and into advanced management disciplines.

2020 | Varied Courseware and India Expansion

Milestone: Multiple branches in India cities

ProThoughts became omnipresent with various branches across India. ProThoughts built an entire ecosystem right from customer acquisition to seamless customer support.

ProThoughts also ventured into Agility and launched a variety of courses such as Disciplined Agile, SAFe, PMI-ACP, Scrum Fundamentals to help aspirants and practitioners and experts upskill their knowledge and deliver meaningful impact in their workplace.

2022 | International Digital Expansion

Milestone: Cross-Border Training and Hybrid Learning

ProThoughts expanded its digital and hybrid training capabilities to serve professionals across international markets. The company developed delivery models that allowed professionals in different geographies to access certification preparation and professional learning.

2024 | Expansion into Corporate Learning

Milestone: Enterprise and Institutional Training

ProThoughts expanded beyond individual certification training into corporate and institutional learning. ProThoughts positioned itself as Project Capability Partner for Corporates. ProThoughts does not only deliver training but partners with corporates to deliver solid outcomes for leadership and teams.

2025 | Expanding Learning Models and Partnerships

Milestone: Mode-Based Learning and Partnership with SAFe

ProThoughts continued to expand its approach to professional learning through mode-based training. This model provided learners with greater flexibility across different training formats and delivery preferences.

During the same period, ProThoughts partnered with leading certificate providers and partners to expand their repertoire of project management courses as part of its continued expansion of professional learning and industry partnerships.

2026 | Establishing a Presence in Africa and Internationally

Milestone: Physical Expansion into Mauritius

ProThoughts established a solid physical presence in Mauritius (actually from 2022) and expanded to other parts of Africa, as part of its international expansion strategy. The new presence provides a regional base for delivering professional certification and corporate training programs to professionals and organizations in Africa.

2027 | Looking Ahead

Milestone: AI-Enabled Professional Learning

ProThoughts plans to further integrate artificial intelligence into its training ecosystem. The company is exploring AI-supported learning experiences, practical simulations, and new approaches to help professionals understand the growing role of AI in project, program, and portfolio management. ProThoughts has been successfully delivering the CPMAI certification from PMI since Dec 2025 and already offering two more AI certifications for Project Managers.

About ProThoughts Solutions

ProThoughts Solutions is a Project Capability Partner for aspirants, practitioners and experts and corporates. The company offers training programs for certifications including PMP, PgMP, PfMP, PMI-ACP, PMOCP, and PMI-CPMAI, and many more.

Through online, classroom, hybrid, and corporate training formats, ProThoughts supports professionals and organizations seeking structured certification preparation and professional development.

Source - www.prothoughts.co.in

Source - www.prothoughtssolutions.com

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