New Delhi [India], August 5: Protrainy, an ed-tech platform focused on upskilling core engineers across sectors like construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, renewables, ESG, and architecture, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding. The round was led by IIMA Ventures, with participation from leading Indian and US-based angel investors including Dhiraj Sinha (Co-Founder, SucSEED Indovation), Suresh Reddy,Dr.Moti Vyas, Avantika Sahay, AIC Nalanda, and others.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen content development, boost marketing and user acquisition efforts, and grow the core team to meet rising demand for industry-relevant technical education.

Founded by Biswajit Shaw, an engineer with on-ground experience at JSW, Protrainy was born out of a firsthand understanding of the disconnect between traditional engineering education and industry expectations. Co-founder Bishal Shaw later joined the venture, helping shape it into a scalable, structured learning platform for India's next generation of core engineers.

"We started Protrainy to address a critical skill gap in professional education across core sectors like construction, manufacturing, and energy. This investment is not just capital, it's a vote of confidence in our mission to make Industry Ready® learning accessible to every engineering student and professional in India. It aligns strongly with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," said Biswajit Shaw, Founder & CEO of Protrainy.

Protrainy offers a mix of cohort-based learning, on-demand video courses, and project-driven modules, all led by seasoned industry professionals. The platform has already built strong traction, with over 20,000 learners having completed its programs and a growing community of more than 100,000 users across its ecosystem. Notably, more than 70% of its learners have gone on to secure new roles, salary increases, or promotions at leading firms.

Protrainy has partnered with top globally recognized institutions and departments like EICT Academy IIT Guwahati,I Hub Divya Sampark IIT Roorkee, AICTE NEAT 4.0 and other acclaimed institutions and seasoned technical professionals from leading corporations. Through these collaborations, Protrainy is launching vetted and co-branded upskilling programs designed to deliver Industry Ready® capabilities to both professionals and students.

"Protrainy is solving a niche but vital challenge with a scalable, impact-driven model. Its mission to improve employability among India's core engineers fits well with our investment philosophy. We're proud to back a founder who understands this industry from the inside out," said Vipul Patel, Partner - Seed Investing at IIMA Ventures.

As India's ed-tech sector matures, Protrainy's vertical-first approach sets it apart. With this funding, the company plans to scale its user base, expand into adjacent engineering verticals, and deepen its impact on India's middle-income workforce

