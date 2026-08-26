ProventusHR LEAP Leadership Journeys Recognized with Five Brandon Hall Group Gold HCM Excellence Awards in 2026

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: ProventusHR, a leadership advisory and experiential learning firm, has been recognized with five Brandon Hall Group Gold HCM Excellence Awards® 2026, comprising three Gold Awards in Leadership Development and two Gold Awards in Learning & Development. The recognition takes ProventusHR's overall tally to 14 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards across five consecutive years.

Advertisement

The 2026 recognition reflects a sustained focus on designing leadership development that is contextual, experiential and closely connected to business priorities, with measurable impact at the centre of programme design and application.

Advertisement

The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognize organizations that successfully develop and deploy programmes, strategies, technologies and solutions that deliver measurable business results and advance excellence in Human Capital Management.

From Leadership Programmes to Leadership Journeys

Advertisement

At the heart of ProventusHR's award-winning work is LEAP, Leadership Excellence through Awareness & Practice, its approach to creating sustained leadership journeys rather than stand-alone learning interventions.

LEAP begins with the premise that meaningful leadership development cannot be separated from the environment in which leadership has to be practised.

The journey therefore starts with understanding the business context, leadership expectations and behavioural shifts required within the organization. These insights are then translated into an integrated development architecture combining behavioural science, immersive experiences, simulations, reflection, coaching, peer learning and application in the workplace.

Rather than treating learning as an event, LEAP creates repeated cycles of awareness, experience, reflection, practice and application, enabling participants to examine how they lead, experiment with different choices and convert insight into observable leadership behaviour.

ProventusHR's work includes proprietary approaches such as ExperienceLearning™ and REEL|Life™, experiential simulations, leadership diagnostics, coaching, facilitated reflection and application-based learning. Each intervention is designed around the organization's context rather than being adapted from a standard programme.

Designing for Behavioural and Business Impact

The challenge facing organizations today is rarely a lack of leadership knowledge. Leaders often know what effective leadership should look like. The more difficult question is whether that understanding translates into different choices when they encounter ambiguity, competing priorities, difficult conversations, stakeholder complexity or pressure for results.

ProventusHR's approach is therefore designed to move leadership development beyond knowing and towards noticing, choosing and practising differently.

This involves creating experiences in which leaders can examine assumptions, confront patterns of behaviour, receive feedback, practise new responses and connect learning directly with the realities of their roles.

The intention is not merely to create engaging learning experiences, but to strengthen the leadership behaviours and organizational capabilities that enable better business outcomes and attributable ROI for leadership development investment.

Recognition Built Through Partnership

The five Gold Awards in 2026 also recognize the organizations and leadership teams that partnered with ProventusHR in creating and sustaining these journeys.

For ProventusHR, this partnership is fundamental. Leadership development becomes meaningful when the organization, its leaders, managers and learning partners collectively create the conditions for behavioural change to move beyond the classroom and into everyday leadership practice.

Rama Krishna, Founder and Principal Consultant, ProventusHR, said:

"For us, this recognition represents something deeper than an award tally. Leadership development creates value when it helps leaders see themselves and their context differently, and then translate that awareness into different choices and behaviours. Our work has always been built around that belief.

Five Gold Awards this year and 14 awards across five consecutive years give us a sense of pride, but they also reinforce three ideas that matter deeply to us: commitment to meaningful work, consistency in the rigour with which we design and facilitate it, and credibility that ultimately has to be earned through impact.

Most importantly, these awards belong equally to our client partners. Their willingness to co-create, experiment and invest in sustained leadership journeys is what makes this work possible."

The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are evaluated by an independent panel of analysts, industry experts and experienced practitioners against criteria including business need, programme design, innovation, adoption and organizational impact.

Voice from Brandon Hall Group

Rachel Cooke, COO of Brandon Hall Group™ and HCM Excellence Awards® Program Leader, said:

"Every year, the HCM Excellence Awards remind us that innovation is ultimately about impact. The organizations recognized this year have demonstrated that great HR and learning strategies don't just improve programs, they strengthen organizations, empower people and deliver measurable business results. We are honored to celebrate their achievements."

Five Years of Commitment, Consistency and Credibility

Across five consecutive years, ProventusHR has received 14 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, including nine Gold and five Silver. For ProventusHR, this progression reflects more than accumulated recognition. It represents commitment to meaningful work, consistency in the rigour of design and facilitation, and credibility earned through measurable behavioural and business impact.

For ProventusHR, the milestone represents more than a sequence of recognitions. It reflects a continuing commitment to an approach in which leadership development is crafted, contextual and immersive, with the business challenge preceding the programme design.

As organizations navigate increasing complexity, transformation and changing expectations of leadership, ProventusHR continues to work with clients to create leadership experiences that encourage greater awareness, ownership, adaptability and purposeful action.

About ProventusHR

ProventusHR is a leadership advisory and experiential learning firm that designs bespoke leadership development journeys for organizations across industries.

Its work integrates behavioural science, experiential learning, simulations, coaching, reflective practice and workplace application through proprietary methodologies including LEAP, ExperienceLearning™ and REEL|Life™.

Rather than offering standardized leadership programmes, ProventusHR works with organizations to understand the underlying business and leadership challenge and then crafts development journeys around the behaviours, capabilities and organizational outcomes that matter most.

ProventusHR has received 14 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards across five consecutive years for its work in Leadership Development and Learning & Development.

Media Contact

ProventusHR | Mumbai, India | Email: rk@proventushr.com | Website: proventushr.com

To know more, visit:

ProventusHR: https://www.proventushr.com/

Awards & Recognition: https://www.proventushr.com/about/awards

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)