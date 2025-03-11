"Providing all assistance to support faster recovery of Manipur economy": Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday assured the Parliament that the government was providing all assistance to violence-hit Manipur to speed up its economic recovery.

"We are providing all the potential assistance to support a faster recovery of the (Manipur) economy. For Manipur, I (would) like to put for consideration for all members we will continuously support so that the recovery is faster," she told Lok Sabha, responding to the discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2024-25, Demands for Additional Grants for the year 2021-22 and Budget of Manipur for the year 2025-26.

The supplementary demand for grants for 2024-25 of Manipur, worth Rs 1,861 crore, was also placed on the table.

It covers 20 demands and one appropriation; Rs 948 crore is being sought for revenue expenditure, and Rs 913 crore is for capital expenditure.

She also informed the House that a contingency fund worth Rs 500 crore has been announced for Manipur for the first time.

"(Manipur) never had a contingency fund till now...They will have a contingency fund now kept every year; if necessary, more can be added to it," she said.

Soon after her speech, LokSabha passed The Manipur Appropriation Bill, 2025 The Manipur Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2025 The Appropriation Bill, 2025 The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025.

In her speech, responding to Manipur MPs, she said steps have been taken to restore normalcy in the northeastern state, which has seen ethnic conflict for over two years now.

"With the collective effort of both the centre and state government, there's been an improvement in the overall law and order situation in the state, to a large extent, except for some sporadic incidents in the fringe areas and the incident of March 8, 2025, in Kangkokpi," she underlined.

"There has been a decreasing trend in the deaths and injuries, and firing and so on. Currently, 286 companies of CAPFs, 137 columns of army and Assam rifles are together deployed with the with the Manipur state police to maintain lower order also," she added.

The FM also informed the house that the recovery of arms and ammunition which were looted from police is underway.

Earlier, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla asked the people of Manipur to surrender the looted arms, if any were in their possession, before the administration on February 20, 2025. Recently, the President's rule was imposed in the state following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation.

"The recovery has seen an increase. Also, there is free movement along the national highways. Convoy, movement of goods, essential commodities that are being carried out are continuing, and that will ensure availability of essential commodities in the state," the FM supplemented.

She apprised the Parliament that the helicopter service has also resumed so that most district headquarters are connected for ease of travel for the public and displaced persons.

She said about 60,000 internally displaced persons were living in relief camps, and about 7,000 persons among them have returned to their respective homes.

"Rs 400 crores have been provided under the MHA's special package for relief camp operations and to support those who are affected, and more support will be continuously provided. Under the PM Awas programme, 7,000 houses have been approved very recently to provide housing to those who are displaced," she said.

"Various other supports have also been given to the relief camps, such as healthcare, including mental health support, skill and livelihood training, and also for education."

The FM said that priority is also given for the release of funds from the centre, such as for centrally sponsored schemes- so the major and critical projects that are being monitored and reviewed regularly for timely completion. (ANI)

