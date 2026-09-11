BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Pune-based Provilac, which pioneered fresh high-protein milk in India, has raised $14 million from Panthera Growth Partners in its first institutional round of funding.

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The investment will accelerate Provilac’s expansion of manufacturing capacity, innovation across its high-protein dairy portfolio, and entry into new markets, including Bangalore.

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Built over more than a decade as a bootstrapped business, Provilac has developed an integrated fresh-dairy operation giving the company greater control over product quality and consistency from source to the consumer’s doorstep.

Provilac pioneered fresh high-protein milk in India and is building a new category of everyday dairy around protein-rich nutrition. Its flagship milk delivers 25 grams of protein in a 250 ml serving, roughly three times the protein of regular milk, through ultrafiltration, which concentrates the protein naturally present in milk rather than adding protein powder. or other protein sources. The product is lactose-free and suitable for consumers of all ages.

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The company’s quality and safety processes include third-party testing every three months at NABL-accredited laboratories for nutritional parameters, antibiotic residues, adulteration, aflatoxin, microbial analysis, and other relevant quality and safety parameters.

Beyond plain high-protein milk, the portfolio includes infused variants across both familiar and contemporary flavors, as well as high-protein curd in multiple formats. The company plans to further expand into high-protein dairy fortified with vitamins and other micronutrients, alongside new formats across fresh dairy.

Today, Provilac serves more than 50,000 households every day. The brand predominantly reaches consumers through its own app on a subscription model, delivering fresh high-protein dairy to customers’ doorsteps every day. Provilac is currently across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR and Jaipur through its own app, and is expanding its presence in Bangalore through FirstClub and Blinkit Gourmet.

“For more than a decade, we have built Provilac as a lean, bootstrapped business with a simple belief: India does not need to import its way to better protein nutrition when the answer already lies in our own milk. By pioneering fresh high-protein milk, we created a new category that makes everyday dairy naturally richer in protein, without relying on added powders.

Panthera Growth Partners’ investment will help us strengthen manufacturing, accelerate innovation and reach more families across India,” said Siddharth Runwal, founder and chief executive of Provilac.

“India’s protein gap is one of the country’s largest unmet nutrition needs, and one of the most practical answers may already be sitting in every household refrigerator. Provilac has done the hard work of building fresh, high-protein dairy at scale, with control over the supply chain, the science and the last mile, while proving that consumers will pay for better nutrition when it fits seamlessly into their daily routine,” said Shilpa Kulkarni, General Partner at Panthera Growth Partners.

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