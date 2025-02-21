NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 21: Prowatch, the smartwatch accessory sub-brand of Lava International Limited, India's leading homegrown smartphone brand, is excited to announce that the official sale of its latest flagship, the Prowatch X, goes live exclusively on Flipkart starting from 12:00 PM, on February 21st, 2025, at a special launch price from Rs. 3,999.

Prowatch has also introduced exclusive early-bird rewards for buyers. The first buyer and every 1000th buyer will win an all-expenses-paid Himalayan Trek worth Rs. 50,000, offering a chance to experience the breathtaking beauty of the mountains and create unforgettable memories. Additionally, the first 500 buyers will receive a premium Probuds T24 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds (MRP Rs. 2,999) absolutely free, delivering an immersive audio experience with cutting-edge technology for seamless sound and comfort.

Advertisement

The Prowatch X will be available exclusively on Flipkart, making it easier for consumers across India to access this feature-packed smartwatch.

Follow the link to make your purchase: dl.flipkart.com/s/hnPiPhuuuN.

Advertisement

Available in three strap variants - Silicone, Nylon, and Metal, Prowatch X is built on the philosophy of 'Be Unmissable,' a relentless striver chasing his spotlight. Packed with segment-first features like Body Energy Monitoring, VO2 Max, HRV and inbuilt GPS, it offers a 360° fitness suite tailored for fitness enthusiasts, adventurers, and productivity-driven individuals. Encased in a sleek Cosmic Grey aluminum alloy frame with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 protection, its vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display ensures sharp visuals. With 110+ sports modes, seamless Bluetooth calling, and an Explorer Suite featuring an altimeter, barometer, and compass, Prowatch X redefines affordability and precision in the smartwatch segment, making premium innovation accessible to all.

The smartwatch has been certified by an independent study by Techarc, confirming Prowatch X as the "most accurate smartwatch in its segment." Through rigorous benchmarking, it has been proven to compete head-to-head with premium brands in precision and reliability, setting a new industry benchmark for affordability and performance.

With Prowatch X, Pro series continues to push the boundaries of innovation, bringing premium fitness features to a wider audience at an unbeatable price. As the official sale goes live on Flipkart, consumers can now experience top-tier accuracy, advanced fitness tracking, and a sleek design--all in one powerful device.

Don't wait, these exclusive launch offers are available for a limited time only. Be Unmissable with the Prowatch X!

Prowatch, the smartwatch accessory sub-brand of Lava is dedicated to offering superior user experience through quality and accuracy. With a robust lineup across three price segments--the V Series for entry-level, Z Series for mid-range, and X Series for flagship devices--Prowatch continues to innovate and expand its market reach.

Connect with us on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

#ProudlyIndian | Made in India, Made for India

Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The company's corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lava's commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centers in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The company's extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centers. The brand has a global presence in 20+ countries.

Beyond smartphones, Lava is expanding its product portfolio into accessories to offer a complete ecosystem to the consumers. The portfolio includes smartwatches, neckbands, earbuds, and a suite of True Wireless Stereo (TWS). The brand's credibility is underscored by being ranked the 'Most Trustworthy Brand' in the CMR Retail Sentiment Index.

Connect with us on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)