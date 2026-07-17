PRSI Ahmedabad to Host National Conference on 'Fact-Checking in the Age of AI' on July 18

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 17: The Ahmedabad Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), in association with Anant National University and with the support of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA), will organise a National Conference on "Fact-Checking in the Age of AI: Combating Misinformation in a Digital-First World" on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Anant National University, Ahmedabad, from 9:30 AM onwards.

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At a time when Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the way information is created, distributed and consumed, the conference seeks to address one of the most pressing challenges confronting modern communication ecosystems--the growing spread of misinformation and disinformation. The day-long event will bring together communication professionals, academicians, journalists, policymakers, technology experts and fact-checkers from across the country to deliberate on practical, ethical and institutional approaches to strengthening information integrity in the digital age.

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More than 80 participants, including delegates from PRSI chapters across India, are expected to attend the conference, reflecting its national significance and cross-sector relevance. The programme will feature keynote addresses, expert talks, panel discussions, and interactive sessions focusing on artificial intelligence, media literacy, digital ethics, fact-checking practices, and the evolving role of communication professionals in safeguarding public trust.

Dr. Ajit Pathak, National President, PRSI, said:

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"In the age of Artificial Intelligence, the credibility of information has become one of the defining challenges for communication professionals. Fact-checking is no longer the responsibility of journalists alone; it is a shared responsibility of public relations practitioners, academia, technology experts, and institutions. Through this national conference, PRSI seeks to foster meaningful dialogue, encourage ethical communication practices, and strengthen the collective capacity to combat misinformation in the public interest."

Dr. Sanjeev Vidyarthi, Provost, Anant National University, said:

"Universities have an important role in preparing students and professionals to deal with the challenges of a fast-changing digital world. We are happy to partner with PRSI Ahmedabad for this conference, which will encourage thoughtful discussions, media awareness, and ethical use of technology. Such collaborations help build stronger connections between academia and industry."

Dr. Kashyap Jani, Founder & Director, JANI Infotech Pvt. Ltd., said:

"In emergencies and disasters, accurate information can save lives, while misinformation can create panic and hamper response efforts. As Artificial Intelligence accelerates the creation and dissemination of content, the need for robust fact-checking and trusted communication systems has never been greater. Technology must be designed not only to respond faster but also to ensure that verified, credible information reaches citizens when they need it most."

Mr. Vicky Shah, Chairman, PRSI Ahmedabad Chapter, said:

"Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we communicate and consume information. While it brings many opportunities, it also makes it easier for misinformation to spread. Through this conference, we want to bring together professionals and experts to have honest conversations about how we can strengthen fact-checking and promote responsible communication. Our aim is to contribute to a more informed and trustworthy information environment."

A major highlight of the conference will be the unveiling of the PRSI National Knowledge Report on "Fact-Checking in the Age of AI", followed by a presentation of its key findings. Emerging as a significant knowledge intervention in a rapidly evolving communication landscape, the publication is expected to be among PRSI's first comprehensive reports examining the intersection of artificial intelligence, misinformation, and information integrity in India.

The report has been prepared as a precursor to the conference by Utsav Jain, Research Scholar in Mass Communication, Sardar Vallabhbhai Global University, under the guidance of Dr. Archana Kumari, Associate Professor, Centre for Media Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University. The publication is expected to provide valuable insights for communication practitioners, researchers, and policymakers while adding a strong research and policy dimension to the conference deliberations.

In another significant step, PRSI will launch its National Committee on Fact-Checking during the conference as a pioneering initiative aimed at helping society stay informed and resilient against misinformation and disinformation. The initiative reinforces PRSI's commitment to ethical communication, public awareness and information integrity in an era increasingly influenced by AI-mediated content flows.

The conference schedule includes inaugural addresses, release of the Knowledge Report, thematic sessions, moderated discussions, audience interaction, and a valedictory segment, making it a comprehensive national forum on one of the most critical communication challenges of the present time. By bringing together voices from academia, industry, media, public institutions, and public relations, the event aims to advance a more collaborative and future-ready approach to truth, trust, and accountability in communication.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM onwards

Venue: Anant National University, Ahmedabad

Organised by: PRSI Ahmedabad Chapter

In Association With: Anant National University

Supporting Association: Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA)

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