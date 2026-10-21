PRSSV Institute to Celebrate Artistic Legacy at the 3rd Pandit Sharda Sahai Award

VMPL

London [UK], October 21: An intimate gathering of distinguished cultural figures, artists, patrons and leaders from across the arts will come together at the Royal College of Music, London, on Sunday, 15 November 2026, for the third annual Pandit Sharda Sahai Award, presented by the PRSSV Institute of Performing Arts & Heritage.

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Established in honour of the late tabla maestro Pandit Sharda Sahai (1935–2011), the award celebrates individuals whose artistic journeys have made a lasting contribution to Indian classical music, dance and the wider cultural landscape of the United Kingdom.

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This year, PRSSV will honour two exceptional artists whose decades of dedication, scholarship and artistic practice have helped carry classical traditions into new spaces and audiences.

Dr Pushkala Gopal MBE, the acclaimed choreographer, music scholar and exponent of Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music, will be recognised for her distinguished contribution to Indian performing arts and her work connecting scholarship, choreography and lived artistic tradition.

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Balu Raguraman, one of the leading Carnatic violinists of his generation, will be honoured for his exceptional musicianship and for his continuing exploration of collaborations across musical traditions.

The evening will bring together a carefully invited audience to reflect on artistic heritage, cultural continuity and the evolving place of global classical traditions within Britain’s cultural life. Presented in partnership with Ragatip and Brhaddvani UK, the occasion will combine recognition, conversation and live artistry in celebration of the enduring legacy of Pandit Sharda Sahai.

Dr Frances Shepherd, Director of PRSSV, said: “For over four decades, PRSSV has sought to create a lasting place for Indian classical music and other global traditions within the cultural life of the UK. The Pandit Sharda Sahai Award is an opportunity not only to recognise exceptional artists, but to honour the knowledge, discipline and cultural inheritance that they carry forward for future generations.”

The award takes its name from Pandit Sharda Sahai, a direct descendant of Pandit Ram Sahai, the 18th-century founder of the Benares Tabla Gharana. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Pandit Sharda Sahai performed and taught internationally while playing a significant role in establishing Indian classical music within Britain’s wider cultural landscape.

Founded in Benares in 1965 and established in the UK in 1987 by Pandit Sharda Sahai and ethnomusicologist Dr Frances Shepherd, PRSSV continues to support artists, students and practitioners while preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of Indian music and dance.

The Pandit Sharda Sahai Award 2026 will be held on Sunday, 15 November 2026, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Royal College of Music, London. This invitation-only event will honour artistic excellence and celebrate the richness of India’s classical musical heritage, recognising its enduring cultural significance and continued relevance in the contemporary world.

For media enquiries and further information, please contact Anjan Saha at anjan@prssv.org or visit the PRSSV Institute of Performing Arts & Heritage website at www.prssv.org.

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