Prudential Health India Launches 'Sense Banta Hai', its First Brand Campaign

The campaign uses humour and relevant family moments to show how health insurance can be clearer, more useful and supportive Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Prudential Health India (Prudential HCL Health Insurance Limited) has launched “‘Sense Banta Hai’”, its first brand campaign. The digital-first campaign uses humour and relatable storytelling to question some of the complexities people have come to accept in health insurance and presents simpler, more thoughtful alternatives.

Prudential Health India launches its first brand campaign, “Sense Banta Hai” Health insurance often enters the conversation at moments of illness, uncertainty or financial anxiety. Yet the decisions surrounding it can be difficult to understand and the experience can add to the stress customers are already facing. ‘Sense Banta Hai’ is founded on a simple belief: health insurance should make things clearer, not more complicated, and help families make confident decisions before, during and after a health event.

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The campaign brings this belief alive through three impactful films inspired by relevant situations in Indian families, highlighting Prudential Health India’s key offerings.

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• Child Protect: A parent takes rudimentary precautions to keep a child safe but recognises that protecting the child’s future requires longer-term, strategic thinking. The film introduces Child Protect as a thoughtful way to strengthen the child’s health protection.

• Pre-Post Express Pay: A person recovering from a fracture struggles to find a physical medical bill. The situation highlights the added burden of managing paperwork during recovery and demonstrates how Pre-Post Express Pay is designed to make the reimbursement experience simpler.

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• Health check-up consultation: A family offers multiple interpretations of a medical report, showing that information without the right guidance can create greater confusion. The film underscores the value of a doctor consultation following a health check-up.

The three stories are connected by a consistent idea: when health insurance anticipates a real customer need and provides a clear, relevant solution, Sense Banta Hai! Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Amit Dave, MD & CEO Designate, Prudential Health India, said, “At Prudential Health India, our ambition is to build a health insurer that supports customers before, during and after a health event. Whether it's helping parents plan for their child's future through Child Protect, reducing the friction associated with reimbursement through Pre-Post Express Pay, or enabling customers to better understand and act on their health through doctor consultations, we are focused on delivering solutions that go beyond financial protection. 'Sense Banta Hai' reflects our belief that health insurance should be practical, relevant and genuinely helpful. As we help customers navigate their health journey with greater confidence and peace of mind, choosing Prudential Health India simply makes sense.” Manesha Kulkarni Colaco, Chief Marketing Officer, Prudential Health India, offered her views, saying, “Our first campaign had to begin with the customer. During our primary research with consumers, advisors and other stakeholders, we repeatedly encountered aspects of health insurance that felt unnecessarily complex or disconnected from everyday needs. ‘Sense Banta Hai’ turns those insights into simple, relatable stories. For us, ‘Sense Banta Hai’ is not just a campaign platform; it is a decision standard for Prudential Health India. Every product, feature, service and customer experience is evaluated through a simple lens: does it solve a real customer need in a way that is clear, relevant and genuinely helpful? It also gives our agency and D2C channels a common language to communicate value, drive trust and make health insurance easier to understand and choose.” Created by TBWALintas, the campaign features well-known actor Sharib Hashmi and brings together everyday family dynamics and product-led storytelling to introduce Prudential Health India’s approach to health insurance. The campaign has been rolled out through an integrated strategy across digital platforms.

Link to the YouTube video: Prudential Health India - Sense Banta Hai Campaign Link to the website: Prudential Health Insurance - Buy Insurance Policies Online About Prudential HCL Health Insurance Limited Prudential HCL Health Insurance Limited is a standalone health insurance company and a joint venture between Prudential plc and the HCL Group. The company offers health insurance solutions designed around customer needs, combining innovative products, AI-powered experiences, preventive health initiatives, and dedicated support services to help customers confidently manage their healthcare journeys. Its purpose is to help make health a family's greatest asset by ensuring families are never alone in critical health moments.

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