Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India

FundzBazar, the online investment platform of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (“Prudent”) (NSE: PRUDENT; BSE: 543527), a leading financial services group in India, has released a festive film titled “SIP Ka Sathi” to mark Diwali. The film brings together the spirit of Diwali, the timeless story of Ram Setu and the power of consistent, disciplined investing through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

The film unfolds through a traditional nukkad natak (Ram Leela), bringing the story to life in an engaging and relatable format. Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPog5KkK3Lg.

Inspired by the timeless story of Ram Setu, ‘SIP Ka Sathi’ draws a parallel between building the Ram Setu Stone by Stone and pursuing financial goals SIP by SIP.

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It showcases how the Vanar Sena initially struggles to build the bridge by throwing stones randomly into the sea. It is only when they begin placing one stone at a time, with discipline and consistency, that the bridge takes shape. The narrative reflects the essence of SIP investing, where regular contributions can help investors achieve their long-term financial goals.

“Through ‘SIP Ka Sathi’, we aim to encourage investors to embrace consistency and take small, regular steps towards their financial goals. Just as every stone contributed to building the Ram Setu, every SIP instalment contributes to an investor’s investment journey. Wishing all our Prudent Partners, investors and team members a happy and prosperous Diwali,” said Maitry Shah, Head – Digital Initiatives, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited.

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About Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited: (NSE: PRUDENT; BSE: 543527)

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (Prudent) is a retail wealth management services group based in India. The Company is among the top mutual fund distributors regarding assets under management ("AUM") and Commission received. With its unique business-to-business-to-consumer ("B2B2C") model and through its technology-enabled, comprehensive investment and financial services platform, Prudent provides end-to-end solutions critical for financial products distribution to individuals, corporates, high net worth individuals (HNIs), and ultra HNIs in India. The Company works through 165 locations in over 21 states and has a robust digital presence. It has evolved into a leading and respected distributor of mutual funds, insurance products, stockbroking, portfolio management schemes, unlisted securities, fixed deposits, alternative investment funds, national pension schemes, government & state government securities. Today, with a team strength of 1712 highly skilled professionals and 39,691 well-trained and qualified channel partners, Prudent is one of India's fastest-growing financial services Group. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. For more information, please visit our website https://www.prudentcorporate.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement: Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd will not be responsible for any action based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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