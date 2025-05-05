DT
Prunes May Help Prevent Osteoporosis and Improve Bone Health

Prunes May Help Prevent Osteoporosis and Improve Bone Health

ANI
Updated At : 05:02 PM May 05, 2025 IST
HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 5: Osteoporosis is a condition that weakens bones, making them fragile and more prone to fractures. This condition is particularly common among older adults and post-menopausal women, often progressing without noticeable symptoms until a fracture occurs. While exercise and a balanced diet are crucial for maintaining bone health, certain foods provide specific nutrients that can significantly strengthen bones. Among these, Chilean prunes stand out for their potential in preventing and managing osteoporosis, offering a natural and effective way to support bone health.

A study conducted by Florida State University, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, evaluated the impact of daily prune consumption among 89 postmenopausal women. The results were encouraging: women who included prunes in their diets for a year saw improvements in their bone density levels, a key marker in reducing the risk of osteoporosis and related fractures.

Researchers believe the bone-protective benefits of prunes may be linked to their antioxidant content and anti-inflammatory properties, both of which contribute to stronger, healthier bones.

Kavita Devgan, a leading Dietitian, holistic health consultant and an eminent writer said, "To prevent osteoporosis, eating a diet rich in bone-healthy nutrients is important. An overhaul of diet to consciously include functional foods that are specifically good for the bones is important. Here prunes, which are dehydrated plums and loaded with bone-healthy nutrients, fit in fabulously."

"Prunes are easy to add to everyday meals or snack routines and could be a simple yet powerful step toward protecting long-term bone health, especially for women entering menopause, a time when bone loss risk increases sharply", add Ms Devgan.

Speaking on the India market Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of Chilean prunes remarked. "Chile is known as one of the world's largest growers and suppliers of prunes. Chilean prunes are recognized globally for their high quality. Just visit your dry fruit retailer or head to the grocery store and ask for Chilean prunes."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

