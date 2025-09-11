PSAG Technologies Appoints Anil Hingorani as General Manager - Business Operations, Dubai

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], September 11: PSAG Technologies, a global professional services, consulting, and technology solutions provider, announced the appointment of Mr. Anil Hingorani as General Manager - Business Operations for its Middle East (Dubai) operations. In this strategic leadership role, Anil will oversee operational excellence, strengthen customer experience transformation initiatives, and drive growth across the Middle East and surrounding markets.

A Global Leader in Customer Experience and Digital Transformation

Advertisement

With over two decades of experience, Anil Hingorani brings cross-functional expertise in Customer Experience (CX) digital transformation across global markets. He has led roles in solution consulting, presales, service delivery, and sales, driving scalable growth and customer-focused innovation. His experience spans EMEA, APAC, and the U.S., with domain knowledge across BFSI, Retail, and the Public Sector. A certified TOGAF, PRINCE2, and ITIL professional, Anil is also an alumnus of the General Management Program at IIM-A. He has built strategic alliances with tech leaders like Tableau and SAS, shaping modern, sector-specific CX solutions.

"I'm excited to take on this role at a time when PSAG Technologies is expanding rapidly in the Middle East and globally. My focus will be on enhancing our operational capabilities, driving client success, and supporting our teams as we deliver meaningful digital transformation for customers across the region." - Anil Hingorani, General Manager - Business Operations, PSAG Technologies.

Advertisement

Reinforcing PSAG's Middle East Growth Strategy

Mr. Anil's appointment comes at a pivotal time in PSAG Technologies' growth journey. His leadership will support the company's vision of delivering high-quality solutions, driving operational efficiency, and enhancing client success as PSAG strengthens its footprint in the Middle East.

"We are pleased to welcome Anil to PSAG Technologies. His deep industry knowledge and proven operational leadership make him the right fit to lead our business operations in the EMEA region. As we continue expanding across the Middle East, Anil will play a key role in strengthening our delivery model and client relationships." - Sachin Nagi, Founder & CEO, PSAG Technologies.

About PSAG Technologies

PSAG Technologies is a global professional services and technology consulting company, specializing in delivering innovative, scalable, and future-ready solutions. With leading expertise across Salesforce, ServiceNow, Zoho, Freshdesk, SAP, QuickBooks, Zendesk, HubSpot, Genesys, CCaaS solutions, Mobile & Web Applications, Full-Stack Development, Blockchain, AI/ML, and Enterprise Integration technologies, we empower organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

With a strong presence across Australia, the UK, the USA, EMEA, and India, our hub of certified professionals brings deep industry knowledge, technical excellence, and a proven track record of delivering measurable business outcomes.

At PSAG, we partner with organizations to seamlessly connect technology with innovation, shaping business visions into reality and creating sustainable value from technology investments. Our AI-driven approach enhances automation, personalization, and decision-making, enabling clients to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Our unwavering focus is on maintaining a team of 100% certified experts, ensuring every engagement is executed with precision, agility, and a commitment to excellence.

Its flagship product, SOLFI, is a zero-code, native integration platform on the Salesforce AppExchange, enabling organisations to automate and scale integrations seamlessly.

CONTACT:

Mr. Sachin Nagi

Phone Number: +61 451 400 099

Email: contact@psagtechnologies.com

Website: www.psagtechnologies.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770098/PSAG_Anil_Hingorani.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)