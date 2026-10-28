In 2026, the Golden Ball celebrate its 70th anniversary, with the ceremony taking place at the London Palladium in honor of the award’s first winner, Stanley Matthews. Over those seven decades, it has undergone many changes — from being open only to European players to recognizing talent worldwide, and from assessing performances over a calendar year to evaluating them over a European football season. But one thing has remained constant: the Golden Ball has always been a barometer of the global standing of the players and teams represented among its nominees. This year, no club showcases that status as prominently as Paris Saint-Germain.

Ten PSG players have made the 30-man shortlist for football’s most prestigious individual award, breaking the club’s own record of nine last year. Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Willian Pacho, Fabián Ruiz, and Vitinha all earned their places through their performances for the French side. Ferran Torres joined in the summer, but his inclusion only underlines the appeal of the project in Paris.

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The recognition extends beyond the main individual award in men’s football. PSG are also represented in four other categories: This range, from best club and coach to best goalkeeper and best player under 21, reflects all-round excellence rather than a one-off success for the winners of the last two Champions League titles.

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Becoming a global brand

PSG’s Golden Ball story began modestly. In 1979, João Alves became the club’s first representative in the rankings, finishing 21st. Four years later, Safet Sušić placed 15th. In the mid-1980s, Luis Fernandez made the top 20 twice: 12th in 1985 and 17th in 1986. In 1995, George Weah became the first player with PSG ties to win the award, recognized for a calendar year he began in Paris and ended at AC Milan.

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These four names illustrate Paris Saint-Germain’s evolution: from occasional appearances in the lower reaches of the rankings to a club that now dominates both European football and the nomination lists.

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball while at PSG in 2021, and Ousmane Dembélé followed in 2025. In less than half a century, the club has gone from a single representative on the list to ten nominees and a presence in every key category.

Scale of PSG’s achievements today

In 2026, at least nine PSG players are in contention for the main award for the second year running. The names alone, however, tell only part of the story.

Ousmane Dembélé, the reigning Golden Ball winner, was once again central to PSG’s European campaign, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 13 UEFA Champions League appearances. Achraf Hakimi registered six assists — the joint-third-highest total in the competition. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s 16 goal contributions set a record for a Georgian footballer in a single edition, and he was named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season. Marquinhos became the club’s all-time leader in European appearances. Willian Pacho made a tournament-leading 105 ball recoveries, despite much of the hype surrounding Arsenal’s star center-back pairing. Fabián Ruiz became the only player to win both the Champions League and the World Cup this year. Vitinha was named Player of the Match in the final against Arsenal.

These achievements reflect the system Luis Enrique has built. His nomination is no surprise: PSG became only the second club in the modern Champions League era to retain the title. Victory over Arsenal in Budapest gave the coach his third triumph in the competition and led to a contract extension through the summer of 2030.

Matvey Safonov also deserves a special mention as the second PSG goalkeeper, after Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG’s influence has long extended beyond the pitch. The club, which has worked with 1xBet, one of the world’s leading betting companies, since 2022, has become a truly global football brand. The attention surrounding the Golden Ball is both a sporting and a media phenomenon, with Paris at its center. As an official partner, 1xBet fits naturally into this picture, sharing PSG’s involvement in the world’s major football events.

PSG are already making history

Whoever takes home the awards on October 26, PSG have already won in a broader sense. Once just another name on a long list, the club is now represented in every key Golden Ball category and is setting records that may stand for years. Paris has long since stopped waiting for recognition — it now sets the rules of the game.

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