PSU Major DFCCIL Awards Letter of Acceptance to Magellanic Cloud Limited Subsidiary, Deepening Pan-India PSU Portfolio

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 13: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), Noida, for a contract valued at ₹3.73 crore (Rupees Three Crore Seventy Three Lakh Only). The contract covers the Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning (SITC) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) of an E-Surveillance System across the Kishangarh Balawas (Excl.) - New Rewari - New Phulera - New Kishangarh - Madar (Excl.) section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), under the CGM/JP Unit.

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The project will be executed over a period of five years on an OPEX model and is designed to establish an integrated e-surveillance framework for enhanced protection of critical railway infrastructure. The scope covers E-surveillance-based theft prevention, remote monitoring, asset and facility protection, operational surveillance, perimeter security and dock management, along with recording infrastructure, Command and Control Centre functionality and technical support services. The contract has been awarded in the ordinary course of business and is aligned with the Company's core focus on delivering integrated surveillance, security and technology solutions.

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Strategic & Commercial Highlights

* Deepened Rail Infrastructure Presence: Reinforces Provigil's growing footprint across critical public-sector transportation infrastructure, building on its expanding presence in the railway ecosystem.

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* Five-Year Annuity-Style Engagement: The five-year OPEX-based SITC and O&M contract provides revenue visibility while establishing an integrated e-surveillance framework along a strategically significant freight corridor section.

* Validation of PSU Trust: Reflects the increasing confidence placed by leading PSUs such as DFCCIL in Provigil's e-surveillance and security capabilities, strengthening its position as a technology-enabled partner for large-scale, mission critical infrastructure.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Chairman & Managing Director of Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: "India's expanding transportation and logistics infrastructure is creating a growing need for intelligent, scalable and integrated security systems. Through this engagement, Provigil will support surveillance requirements across a key section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, with capabilities spanning asset protection, operational monitoring, perimeter security and remote e-surveillance. The order also adds to Magellanic Cloud's expanding surveillance portfolio across railways, government infrastructure, BFSI, highways and other critical sectors, further strengthening its footprint in the government and PSU ecosystem. The project is expected to contribute to the Company's order book while reinforcing its position in the surveillance and security solutions segment and its ability to deliver technology-led security solutions for large-scale, mission-critical infrastructure."

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (BSE: 538891 | NSE: MCLOUD), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia.

With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries - Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, MCRAYXTEND India and JNIT Technologies - Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs and urban security systems.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification.

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