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Home / Business / PTC Industries bags two-year BrahMos missile subsystem order

PTC Industries bags two-year BrahMos missile subsystem order

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ANI
Updated At : 03:13 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): PTC Industries has secured a two-year order from BrahMos Aerospace to develop, integrate and supply a strategic missile subsystem, marking the company's first major entry into systems-level integration for advanced defence platforms, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday.

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The order involves a mission-critical structural assembly forming part of a strategic missile subsystem for the BrahMos programme. The company did not disclose the value of the order, citing strategic and confidentiality considerations.

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"This is not a routine component order. It represents PTC's entry into a higher-value part of the defence manufacturing chain -- systems and sub-systems integration," the company said in its press release accompanying the filing.

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The assembly will be required to operate under the demanding structural, thermal and dynamic conditions associated with supersonic applications.

According to the filing, its development and integration will involve high-precision manufacturing, specialised joining, control assemblies and rigorous inspection requirements.

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The order marks PTC Industries' move beyond supplying critical materials, precision castings and engineered components into developing and integrating complete systems and subsystems for defence and aerospace platforms.

"This is a historic order for PTC Industries and a defining milestone in our journey. This order marks our movement beyond materials and components into sophisticated systems and sub-systems for strategic defence platforms," PTC Industries Chairman and Managing Director Sachin Agarwal said.

The company said the order expands its addressable opportunity from materials and components to integrated assemblies and subsystems. It also strengthens its role in India's domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Agarwal said the order validates the company's strategy of building an integrated enterprise capable of serving larger and more complex parts of the aerospace and defence value chain.

"More importantly, it reflects the trust placed in PTC by BrahMos Aerospace for one of India's most important strategic programmes," he said.

PTC Industries manufactures high-performance materials, precision-engineered components and critical assemblies for the aerospace, defence, space and energy sectors.

The company is also expanding its advanced manufacturing facilities at the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, including capabilities for producing aerospace-grade titanium and superalloy products. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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