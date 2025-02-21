PTT Oil and Retail Business Appoints M.L. Peekthong Thongyai as CEO, Accelerating Regional Expansion and Digital Transformation

PRNewswire

Bangkok [Thailand], February 21: PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) has named M.L. Peekthong Thongyai as its new Chief Executive Officer, reinforcing the company's push for regional growth and operational innovation. Under his leadership, OR is positioning itself as a dominant player in Southeast Asia's oil and retail industry, leveraging digital technology and strategic investments to drive sustainable, long-term value.

Strategic Business Pillars for Growth

M.L. Peekthong has outlined OR's three-pronged strategy for expansion:

* Seamless Mobility: OR is actively growing its service station network, enhancing fuel accessibility while accelerating the rollout of EV Station PluZ, a key initiative in the company's transition toward clean energy solutions.

* All Lifestyles: OR is deepening its presence in the food and beverage sector, spearheaded by its flagship Cafe Amazon brand, while also exploring high-growth opportunities in the health and wellness industry.

* Global Market Expansion: OR is ramping up international investments, strengthening its footprint across high-potential markets through infrastructure development and strategic acquisitions.

M.L. Peekthong's agenda is structured around these three key business pillars, with digital transformation and innovation serving as core enablers. His vision is to enhance OR's regional presence, optimize its energy infrastructure, and expand its diversified business portfolio, solidifying Thailand's role as a regional energy hub while integrating next-generation mobility solutions.

Driving Digital Transformation and Operational Efficiency

OR is accelerating its digitalization strategy to optimize operations, improve decision-making, and future-proof its business model. As the first oil and retail company in Southeast Asia to implement SAP S/4 HANA, OR is setting a new industry benchmark for enterprise-wide digital adoption. The company has also launched a Control Tower Dashboard, providing real-time data analytics to enhance operational agility and efficiency.

Enhancing Stakeholder Engagement and Long-Term Growth

To reinforce transparency and corporate accountability, OR is launching the "CEO on Tour" initiative, designed to deepen engagement with investors, employees, and strategic partners. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to open communication and collaborative growth.

"In today's rapidly evolving market, success is built on resilience, innovation, and strategic partnerships," said M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, CEO of OR.

As OR advances its transformation, the company remains committed to its philosophy--'They Grow, We Grow'--ensuring that every aspect of its expansion strategy contributes to sustainable progress and shared value creation across its entire ecosystem.

To enhance accessibility and engagement, M.L. Peekthong has also launched his official Facebook page, "Tone Peekthong", as a dedicated platform for industry insights and stakeholder interaction.

About PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR)

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) is a leading force in Thailand's energy and retail sectors, integrating innovation and sustainability to meet evolving consumer and business needs. OR operates PTT Station, PTT Lubricants, FIT Auto, PTT LPG, and EV Station PluZ, providing mobility solutions across industrial, marine, and aviation sectors. Its lifestyle business includes Cafe Amazon--one of Asia's largest coffee chains--along with convenience stores and space management services. Expanding into high-growth markets such as Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, OR is also investing in EV charging infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions, driving responsible growth and enhancing everyday experiences.

For more information, visit www.pttor.com.

