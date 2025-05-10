Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) Announces New Leadership Team for 2025-2026

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 10: The Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), India's leading platform for corporate public affairs practitioners, today announced its newly elected office bearers for the term 2025-2026. PAFI's members lead public policy initiatives for over 120 major Indian and global companies, making it a pivotal force in shaping India's business environment.

PAFI has made significant strides in strengthening sectoral engagement, capacity building, and inclusion. PAFI continues to focus on advancing collaboration that fosters inclusive dialogue among key stakeholders across government, industry, and civil society.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, PAFI and Vice President, Public Policy, Amazon India, has assumed the role of President, PAFI for the year 2025-26. He takes over from Deepshikha Dharmaraj, outgoing President of PAFI and CEO, Burson India.

Sharing his thoughts, Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy, Amazon India, the newly elected President of PAFI, said, "As I step into the role of President of PAFI, I do so with deep respect for the foundations laid by my predecessors and great optimism for the path ahead. As India stands at the cusp of significant global influence, PAFI will be a driving force in shaping the future of public affairs in India. It is uniquely positioned to facilitate critical conversations on key issues while actively championing policies that promote sustainable economic growth, foster innovation, and ensure equitable opportunities for all. We are at a moment where collaboration is not just a value but a necessity and connectivity--across states, sectors, and global networks--is essential to ensure knowledge flows freely, enabling best practices and innovations to reach every corner of our country. Finally, we must pursue competitiveness by supporting smart, balanced regulation that aligns with global standards while being rooted in India's unique context."

"With the continued support of our Members, Secretariat, and Leadership, I look forward to working together to make PAFI a stronger platform for impactful public affairs that shapes a better future for all. Let us be the nation the world turns to - for wisdom, collaboration and innovation."

Deepshikha Dharmaraj, the outgoing President of PAFI and CEO of Burson India, said, "It has been a distinct honour to serve as President of PAFI this past year. We've not only maintained course but actively strengthened PAFI steering it towards a stronger future. We've created eight sector-specific councils to amplify our voice on critical policy debates; instituted a high-profile Advisory Council; launched a highly successful mentorship program 'Young PAFI' that's already shaping the next generation of public affairs leaders; and reinforced our commitment to ethical advocacy through meaningful dialogues between industry and government to reiterate PAFI's position as a credible voice in public affairs. This progress makes us incredibly proud, and I am confident that PAFI, under its new leadership, will build upon these key initiatives. We look forward to supporting the continued success of PAFI and solidifying its position as the leading and most respected voice for ethical and effective public affairs in India."

Medha Girotra, Vice President, Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard is the new Vice President, PAFI. Shivnath Thukral, Vice President, Public Policy, Meta India is the new Secretary, PAFI and Ranjeet Goswami, Global Head, Corporate Affairs, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) is the new treasurer, PAFI.

Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI)

Founded in 2008, the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) is India's premier organization focused on public affairs, policy advocacy, and corporate affairs in India. PAFI represents a diverse array of Indian and foreign companies, promoting ethical dialogue and professional growth. Its objectives include aligning business, society, and government, fostering trust, and developing collaborative policies. PAFI organizes impactful events, including its annual forum, which unites industry leaders and policymakers for meaningful discussions. With a strong commitment to transparency and inclusion, PAFI aims to build a well-informed public affairs community to address contemporary challenges in India.

Visit: www.pafi.in and Twitter: @PAFI_India

