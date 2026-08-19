Pudu Robotics Launches PUDU MP2000, an AI-Native Pallet Handling Robot, to Simplify Autonomous Pallet Handling for Industrial Logistics

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, today announced the launch of PUDU MP2000, an AI-native pallet handling robotwith a 2,000 kg payload capacity designed to simplify autonomous floor-to-floor material transport across warehouses, logistics facilities and manufacturing environments.

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As industrial operations increasingly turn to robotics for repetitive material movement, autonomous pallet handling remains challenging to deploy at scale. Traditional solutions can require extensive site preparation, dedicated infrastructure and complex integration, while differences in pallet formats and operating environments can further limit flexibility.

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PUDU MP2000 takes a different approach by turning autonomous pallet handling from a project-heavy deployment into a standardized robotic solution designed to work with existing operations.

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Plug and Play, Deploy in Minutes PUDU MP2000 combines multi-sensor navigation, edge intelligence and AI-native perception to simplify deployment from the outset. It can map the operating environment for autonomous navigation and workflow setup without extensive site modifications, dedicated reflectors or QR codes, or complex platform integration.

This enables rapid, minutes-level deployment, reducing the infrastructure and commissioning burden typically associated with autonomous forklift projects. For manufacturers, this can help minimize disruption when introducing automation. For logistics operators, the standardized deployment model provides greater flexibility to expand robotic capacity as operational needs evolve.

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AI-Native Adaptation for Real-World Operations Pallet handling rarely follows a single standard. PUDU MP2000 supports common pallet formats, including three-runner pallets and perimeter-base pallets, while also adapting to customized, non-standard load carriers.

Its AI-native perception enables real-time, onboard understanding of changing handling conditions—from recognizing available storage locations and identifying load positions to adjusting for pallet misalignment. PUDU MP2000 can also assess the load's size and shape in real time to determine clearance and navigate through constrained spaces with greater precision.

By connecting perception, decision-making and execution, PUDU MP2000 enables autonomous handling that continuously adapts to the environment rather than relying solely on predefined conditions.

Fast Fork-In for High-Frequency Material Movement PUDU MP2000 is engineered for the repetitive, high-frequency movement that defines industrial pallet logistics. Its optimized fork-handling process enables fork-in in as little as 20 seconds, helping shorten pickup cycles and keep material moving efficiently between locations.

The system is designed to reduce repeated positioning and pickup attempts, enabling more consistent handling across warehouse and factory workflows.

3D Perception for Safer Autonomous Transport PUDU MP2000 combines 3D LiDAR, depth cameras and multi-sensor perception to detect and interpret obstacles across different heights and positions.

The robot can identify low-profile and overhead obstacles, navigate around static obstacles and respond to dynamic obstacles in real time. This enables more adaptive autonomous movement in environments where people, equipment and materials may be constantly changing.

Distributed Intelligence and Flexible Control PUDU MP2000 combines local intelligence with fleet-level coordination for flexible, autonomous operation. Each robot can make real-time decisions independently, while multiple units coordinate tasks to maintain efficient and orderly workflows across the fleet.

Fleet coordination can continue in offline environments, supporting reliable operation even when external network connectivity is unavailable. The system also integrates with compatible peripheral equipment to support different operational workflows. Operators can flexibly assign tasks and quickly take control when human intervention is required.

Expanding PUDU's Industrial Delivery Portfolio The launch of PUDU MP2000 expands Pudu's industrial portfolio from flexible mobile delivery into standardized pallet handling and heavier-load transport.

Pudu's T Series AMRs, including PUDU T300, address flexible delivery and material transport. PUDU MP2000 extends this capability into palletized, heavier-load and floor-to-floor transportation, covering core workflows across loading docks, warehouses, line-side storage and production workshops.

Together, the two product categories provide a broader foundation for end-to-end industrial logistics automation, connecting flexible delivery with standardized pallet transport across the factory and warehouse.

With PUDU MP2000, Pudu Robotics is bringing an AI-native approach to a traditionally infrastructure-heavy category of automation—making autonomous pallet handling easier to deploy, easier to adapt and easier to scale.

About Pudu Robotics Pudu Robotics is a global leader in commercial service robotics and the industry's first company to offer a full portfolio spanning specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots. According to Frost & Sullivan's latest market report, Pudu Robotics ranks No. 1 globally in commercial service robotics by both revenue and shipment volume. Built on its One Brain, Multiple Embodiments architecture, Pudu offers robots for service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, and general embodied AI applications across hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education, public services, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 130,000 robots to customers across 85+ countries and regions.

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