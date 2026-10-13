Pudu Robotics' PUDU BG1 Series Wins Two ISSA Awards, Reinforcing Global Leadership in Commercial Cleaning Robotics

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, has received two awards for its PUDU BG1 Series at ISSA industry events in South Korea and Australia. The series won the Robotics Award category of the ISSA ASIA AWARDS 2026 at ISSA SHOW ASIA in South Korea and the People's Choice Award at the 2026 ISSA Excellence Awards during the ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo in Australia. The dual recognition highlights the PUDU BG1 Series' growing presence in the commercial cleaning market and Pudu Robotics' continued efforts to advance intelligent cleaning technology.

Launched in March 2026, the PUDU BG1 Series marks Pudu Robotics' advancement in AI-native large-scale cleaning. Within its first month on the market, pre-orders exceeded RMB 100 million, demonstrating strong initial commercial demand. The two awards further recognize the series as Pudu Robotics continues to develop intelligent cleaning solutions for demanding commercial and industrial environments.

Advertisement

AI-Native Intelligence for Large-Scale Cleaning

Advertisement

The PUDU BG1 Series is built around an AI-native approach that integrates intelligence into the core of the cleaning process, enabling robots to move beyond fixed routes and predefined cleaning routines toward more adaptive, context-aware operation.

By combining environmental perception, intelligent decision-making, and adaptive cleaning execution, BG1 is designed to respond to changing conditions across large commercial and industrial spaces. Its AI-driven capabilities support the identification of different types of dirt and floor conditions, targeted cleaning of detected messes, and adaptive adjustment of cleaning parameters. This enables cleaning operations to respond more intelligently to actual conditions rather than relying solely on preset instructions.

Advertisement

Designed for demanding environments such as retail complexes, warehouses, and industrial facilities, the BG1 Series combines AI-native intelligence with professional floor-cleaning capabilities. Its integrated cleaning system supports the handling of dry debris and wet dirt in a single workflow, while its extendable scrubbing brush helps improve edge coverage and reduce the need for manual follow-up.

By embedding AI throughout the cleaning workflow, the BG1 Series aims to help businesses improve cleaning consistency, optimize resource use, and manage large-scale cleaning operations more efficiently.

Building on a Proven Track Record in Cleaning Innovation

The BG1 Series' latest achievements build on Pudu Robotics' previous success at the Australian ISSA Excellence Awards. In 2025, the PUDU MT1 won both the People's Choice Award and the Equipment category award, demonstrating recognition across both attendees voting and the awards program's equipment category. With the BG1 Series now receiving the People's Choice Award in 2026, Pudu Robotics has secured the award in consecutive years with two different cleaning robot products.

Together, these achievements reflect Pudu Robotics' continued efforts to translate robotics technology into practical cleaning solutions for commercial and industrial environments. Its cleaning portfolio is designed to address a range of operational requirements, helping businesses improve cleaning efficiency and support more scalable facility management.

Global Market Leadership Backed by Commercial Adoption

The BG1 Series' progress builds on Pudu Robotics' established position in commercial cleaning robotics. According to Counterpoint Research, Pudu Robotics ranked No. 1 worldwide in both commercial cleaning robot shipments and revenue in 2025, reinforcing its position in the global commercial cleaning robotics market.

The company's cleaning portfolio spans multiple product categories to address different facility sizes, cleaning methods, and operational requirements. It includes the PUDU CC1 series all-in-one cleaning robots, the PUDU SH1 smart upright scrubber-dryer, the PUDU ET1 AI-native compact scrubber-dryer, the PUDU MT1 series AI-powered dry-cleaning robots, and the PUDU BG1 Series AI-native large scrubber-dryer robots. Together, these products support a broad range of commercial cleaning tasks, from routine floor care and dry-debris collection to large-scale scrubbing operations.

As businesses increasingly seek scalable and intelligent approaches to facility maintenance, Pudu Robotics continues to advance its cleaning portfolio by combining product innovation with experience in global deployment. The company aims to help customers meet evolving cleaning demands with solutions designed around real-world operational needs.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics is a global leader in commercial service robotics and the industry's first company to offer a full portfolio spanning specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots. According to Frost & Sullivan's latest market report, Pudu Robotics ranks No. 1 globally in commercial service robotics by both revenue and shipment volume. Built on its One Brain, Multiple Embodiments architecture, Pudu offers robots for service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, general embodied AI and commercial mowing applications across hospitality, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, education, public services, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has shipped over 130,000 robots to customers across 85+ countries and regions.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)