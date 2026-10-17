Puducherry Attracts Visitors from Other States, Says Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

VMPL

Puducherry [India], October 17: Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy stated that Puducherry continues to attract visitors from various states across India and that cultural events would play a significant role in further strengthening the region's tourism sector.

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The official logo and emblem of ‘Pondy Melange 2027’ were unveiled by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at a grand launch ceremony held at Gandhi Thidal, Puducherry, on Friday, October 16.

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The launch event, presented by the Puducherry Tourism Department and TEKSHOT, marked the official introduction of Pondy Melange 2027, an initiative aimed at celebrating the region's cultural richness and enhancing its appeal as a vibrant tourism destination.

During the ceremony, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Puducherry, Malladi Krishna Rao, released a special promotional video showcasing the vision and upcoming events of Pondy Melange 2027.

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Built around the theme “Culture - Creativity - Celebration,” Pondy Melange is envisioned as a vibrant celebration bringing together diverse elements of art, music, fashion, food, wellness, heritage, and entertainment.

As part of the initiative, the organisers have planned a series of conferences focusing on education, spirituality, and healthcare in January 2027. These conferences will bring together distinguished personalities, professionals, experts, and representatives from various sectors to encourage meaningful discussions and knowledge sharing.

Following these conferences, a variety of entertainment programmes, including live music concerts and international dance performances, are scheduled to take place in February 2027, offering engaging experiences for residents and tourists alike.

Speaking after unveiling the official logo, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy highlighted Puducherry's growing popularity among visitors from other Indian states.

“Puducherry is a destination that attracts people from various states across the country. Cultural programmes and entertainment events will encourage more visitors to travel to Puducherry and contribute to the growth of tourism. A series of events has been planned at different locations across Puducherry, which is expected to increase tourist footfall and further strengthen the tourism sector.The Chief Minister assured the organisers of the government’s full support in making Pondy Melange 2027 a grand success, with the vision of attracting tourists from across the globe and positioning Puducherry as a prominent international tourism destination " the Chief Minister said.

The launch ceremony also featured a variety of cultural performances, adding colour and vibrancy to the occasion.

With an exciting lineup of conferences, cultural celebrations, and entertainment programmes, Pondy Melange 2027 aims to showcase Puducherry's unique identity and position the region as a prominent destination for culture, creativity, celebration, and tourism.

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