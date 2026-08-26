Pulse of Positivity Health & Wellness Summit Uttarakhand Brings Healthcare Leaders, Policymakers and Wellness Experts Together in Dehradun

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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 26: The Pulse of Positivity - Health & Wellness Summit Uttarakhand was successfully organised at Fairfield by Marriott, Dehradun, bringing together policymakers, leading doctors, healthcare professionals, wellness experts, academicians and industry representatives for meaningful conversations around mental health, preventive healthcare, lifestyle choices and strengthening public health awareness.

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The Summit was graced by Smt. Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Hon'ble Speaker, Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, as the Chief Guest, while Acharya Pratishtha, Director, Mokshayatan Yog Sansthan & President, Bharat Yoga, joined as the Guest of Honour. Shri Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head - Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communication & Social, Hyundai Motor India Limited, was also part of the inaugural dais.

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The programme commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a welcome address by Shri Vishal Kumar Tyagi, Project Director, Pulse of Positivity, and the felicitation of dignitaries.

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Addressing the gathering during the inaugural session, Smt. Ritu Khanduri Bhushan Ji emphasised that building a healthy society requires healthy habits to begin early in life. She highlighted the important role of parents and elders in instilling discipline, encouraging healthy eating habits and making children more conscious of their overall health and lifestyle.

Acharya Pratishtha Ji and Shri Puneet Anand Ji also addressed the gathering during the inaugural session, setting the tone for a day of conversations focused on building a healthier tomorrow through awareness, prevention and collective responsibility.

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, extended his best wishes for the success of the Pulse of Positivity - Health & Wellness Summit Uttarakhand 2026 and appreciated the initiative towards promoting health and well-being. Shri Madan Kaushik, Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttarakhand, also conveyed his greetings and shared a special video message for the Summit, highlighting the importance of greater awareness around health and wellness.

Mental Health & Emotional Well-being

The first panel discussion focused on mental health and emotional well-being, with experts emphasising the need to recognise mental health as an integral part of overall well-being. The discussion highlighted the role of families, parents, teachers and educational institutions in supporting emotional resilience and creating an environment where conversations around mental health can take place openly.

The panel featured Dr. Bhawna Garg, Director & Unit Head, Gynae-Oncology, Max Healthcare; Dr. Aakriti Gupta, MD, Obstetrics; Dr. Akhil Chopra, Neuropsychiatrist & Sleep Medicine Specialist; and Dr. Sanjibani Panigrahi, MBBS, MD (Neuropsychiatry). The session was moderated by Ms. Mansi Samadhiya and also featured a presentation highlighting insights from a survey on mental health and emotional well-being.

Preventive Healthcare & Lifestyle Diseases

The second panel discussion focused on Preventive Healthcare & Lifestyle Diseases, underlining the importance of shifting the healthcare conversation from treatment alone towards prevention and healthier everyday choices.

Experts discussed early detection, nutrition, physical activity, disciplined routines, healthy eating habits and sustainable lifestyle changes. The conversation also touched upon children's well-being, with emphasis on outdoor play, reading and hobbies, meaningful parent-child engagement and responsible use of digital screens.

The panel featured Dr. Praveen Kumar Garg, Principal Director & Unit Head - Surgical Oncology, Max Healthcare; Dr. Preeti Rai, General Physician; Dr. Raj Pratap Singh, Head, Department of Cardiology, Graphic Era Hospital; Dr. Abhay Kumar, Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon & Professor, Government Doon Medical College & Hospital; and Dr. Anumiita Pathakk, Nutritionist, Author & Lifestyle Expert. The session was moderated by Shri Dhruv Lau.

From Policy to People: Strengthening Public Health & Healthcare Delivery

The Summit also featured a policy dialogue titled "From Policy to People: Strengthening Public Health & Healthcare Delivery," which focused on bridging the gap between policy and implementation, strengthening preventive healthcare, expanding public awareness and improving access to quality healthcare.

The dialogue featured Shri Byomkesh Dubey, Deputy Secretary, Medical Health & Medical Education Department, Government of Uttarakhand; Dr. Deepak Pandey, Professor of Political Science, Government P.G. College, Kotdwar; and Shri Ghewar Chand, Chief Nursing Superintendent, Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi. The session was moderated by Dr. Rajnikant Pandey.

Across the sessions, the Summit reinforced a common message: healthcare must go beyond the treatment of illness and place greater emphasis on prevention, awareness and healthier everyday choices. The discussions highlighted the importance of collective participation by government, healthcare institutions, corporates, educational institutions, families and communities in building a healthier and more health-conscious society.

The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Dr. Baleshwar Dutt, Editor, Pulse of Positivity, followed by lunch and networking.

About Pulse of Positivity

Pulse of Positivity is a platform dedicated to advancing meaningful conversations around healthcare, wellness and positive social change. Through dialogues, summits and knowledge-led initiatives, it brings together policymakers, healthcare professionals, experts, institutions and communities to promote awareness, encourage preventive healthcare and contribute towards building a healthier society.

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