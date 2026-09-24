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Home / Business / Pune-based entrepreneur Sagar Ahiwale part of India delegation to the Czech Republic to study environmental technologies

Pune-based entrepreneur Sagar Ahiwale part of India delegation to the Czech Republic to study environmental technologies

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PTI
Updated At : 03:46 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Pune: Pune-based entrepreneur Sagar Ahiwale, managing director of Green Solution, is part of an Indian industry delegation visiting the Czech Republic to study advanced technologies and practices in water and waste management, circular economy and sustainable development. The delegation, led by Chandigarh Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad, comprises 10 representatives from India. From Maharashtra, Ahiwale and Swapnil Gavkar of Niv BioRoots Sustainable Fuels are part of the delegation.

The delegation will be in the Czech Republic till September 25 and is scheduled to visit Prague, Zlin and Ostrava for meetings and interactions with government representatives, research institutions, technology organisations and industry stakeholders. The visit is focused on technologies related to water purification, wastewater treatment, waste management, recycling and resource recovery. The delegation is also examining the scope for bringing relevant technologies to India and developing opportunities for joint research and industry collaboration.

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Ahiwale's participation is focused on exploring sustainable environmental technologies and potential partnerships in areas including water conservation, water reuse, wastewater treatment and recovery of energy and resources from waste. The delegation is also exploring business-to-business opportunities with Czech companies and technology institutions. The objective is to facilitate cooperation between Indian and Czech stakeholders and identify technologies that can be adapted to Indian conditions.

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Prasad has emphasised the need to strengthen India's water economy through technology, resource efficiency and sustainable practices. The delegation includes representatives from IIT Ropar, Chitkara University, government and administrative bodies, research institutions and industry. During the visit, Czech Deputy Environment Minister Ivo Marcin highlighted the importance of international cooperation in addressing common environmental challenges. Discussions also focused on shifting from conventional waste disposal towards recycling, resource recovery and efficient utilisation of resources.

The visit is expected to provide Indian industry with opportunities to study international practices and explore technology transfer, joint research and commercial collaborations in environmental management.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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