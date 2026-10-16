DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Pune-based Green Solutions, Czech Research Centre sign MoU to explore joint research

Pune-based Green Solutions, Czech Research Centre sign MoU to explore joint research

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:26 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Pune/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Green Solution Industries, India, and the International Neurodegenerative Disorders Research Center (INDRC), Z.Ú., Czech Republic, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for joint research, technology development and knowledge exchange.

Advertisement

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the Indian industrial group and the Czech research institution, enabling them to identify areas of mutual interest and explore initiatives with potential scientific, technological and societal benefits.

Advertisement

The event brought together Sagar Ahiwale, Managing Director of Green Solution Industries; Dr. Vít Dočkal, Chief Executive Officer and Director of INDRC; Professor Václav Snášel, INDRC board member. The event took place under the leadership of Karel Havlicek, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry & Trade, of the Czech Republic, and Jayakumar Rawal, Minister for Protocol of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Under the MoU, the organizations will explore joint research initiatives, pilot projects, technology development and the exchange of information and expertise. Potential activities include workshops, seminars, conferences and other knowledge-sharing programmes. The agreement also provides for identifying funding opportunities, grants and programmes to support mutually agreed initiatives.

Headquartered in Prague, INDRC is a non-profit research institute established in 2021. It focuses on advancing the understanding, early detection, prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Its interdisciplinary research integrates biology, medicine, artificial intelligence and advanced computational approaches, connecting universities, research institutions, clinical centers and industry partners.

Under the leadership of Ahiwale, Green Solution Industries is exploring international institutional partnerships and technology-oriented initiatives. The agreement provides an opportunity to assess areas where industrial experience, research capabilities and scientific expertise could complement one another.

The MoU serves as a framework for future engagement and does not, by itself, commit either organization to a specific research project, financial investment or guaranteed outcome. Project responsibilities, budgets and implementation arrangements will be agreed upon separately as feasible opportunities are identified.

The initiative marks a step towards strengthening institutional engagement between India and the Czech Republic, with a focus on research, innovation and the exchange of expertise.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts