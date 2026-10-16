Pune-based Green Solutions, Czech Research Centre sign MoU to explore joint research

VMPL

Pune/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Green Solution Industries, India, and the International Neurodegenerative Disorders Research Center (INDRC), Z.Ú., Czech Republic, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for joint research, technology development and knowledge exchange.

Advertisement

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the Indian industrial group and the Czech research institution, enabling them to identify areas of mutual interest and explore initiatives with potential scientific, technological and societal benefits.

Advertisement

The event brought together Sagar Ahiwale, Managing Director of Green Solution Industries; Dr. Vít Dočkal, Chief Executive Officer and Director of INDRC; Professor Václav Snášel, INDRC board member. The event took place under the leadership of Karel Havlicek, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry & Trade, of the Czech Republic, and Jayakumar Rawal, Minister for Protocol of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Under the MoU, the organizations will explore joint research initiatives, pilot projects, technology development and the exchange of information and expertise. Potential activities include workshops, seminars, conferences and other knowledge-sharing programmes. The agreement also provides for identifying funding opportunities, grants and programmes to support mutually agreed initiatives.

Headquartered in Prague, INDRC is a non-profit research institute established in 2021. It focuses on advancing the understanding, early detection, prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Its interdisciplinary research integrates biology, medicine, artificial intelligence and advanced computational approaches, connecting universities, research institutions, clinical centers and industry partners.

Under the leadership of Ahiwale, Green Solution Industries is exploring international institutional partnerships and technology-oriented initiatives. The agreement provides an opportunity to assess areas where industrial experience, research capabilities and scientific expertise could complement one another.

The MoU serves as a framework for future engagement and does not, by itself, commit either organization to a specific research project, financial investment or guaranteed outcome. Project responsibilities, budgets and implementation arrangements will be agreed upon separately as feasible opportunities are identified.

The initiative marks a step towards strengthening institutional engagement between India and the Czech Republic, with a focus on research, innovation and the exchange of expertise.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)