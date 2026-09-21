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Home / Business / Pune-Based Periwinkle Technologies Puts Indian Cervical Cancer Detecting Innovation on the Global BRICS Stage

Pune-Based Periwinkle Technologies Puts Indian Cervical Cancer Detecting Innovation on the Global BRICS Stage

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ANI
Updated At : 05:22 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], September 21: A technology developed in Pune to address one of the world’s most pressing women’s health challenges has now received a global platform. Periwinkle Technologies, an Indian health-tech company specialising in AI-enabled cervical cancer screening and triage, showcased its flagship Smart Scope® CX at the BRICS Bharat Innovates Exposition at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

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The company’s co-founders Veena Moktali and Koustubh Naik had the opportunity to present Smart Scope® CX to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting BRICS leaders during their visit to the exposition. Periwinkle Technologies said the presentation demonstrated how its AI-enabled technology combines cervical imaging and artificial intelligence to support rapid cervical cancer risk assessment and subsequent clinical decision-making.

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The high-profile exposition brought together 37 Indian deep-tech startups and ventures, selected from the original cohort of 120 participants in Bharat Innovates 2026. Organised by the Ministry of Education in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the event formed part of India’s BRICS 2026 programme and created a platform for Indian innovators to engage with international leaders, investors, businesses and technology partners.

During the BRICS leaders’ visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and other BRICS representatives were among the leaders associated with the high-level BRICS engagements in New Delhi. The exposition showcased Indian innovations spanning healthcare, AI, quantum technology, robotics, biotechnology, semiconductors, space and advanced technologies.

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At the Periwinkle Technologies showcase, Moktali and Naik explained how Smart Scope® CX is designed to bring AI-enabled cervical cancer screening and triage closer to women, including communities where specialist healthcare and diagnostic infrastructure may be limited. The company says its platform combines medical imaging, AI and connected healthcare to enable rapid cervical cancer risk assessment.

The significance is considerable. Cervical cancer remains a major women’s health challenge, particularly where screening access, specialist availability and continuity of care remain limited. Periwinkle’s approach focuses on shortening the journey from screening and imaging to risk assessment and appropriate clinical follow-up.

For a company that began its journey in Pune, the BRICS platform represents a defining moment in its international journey. Periwinkle Technologies says its technology has already been used to screen more than 500,000 women across multiple countries, reinforcing its ambition to take Indian MedTech beyond domestic markets.

“Presenting our India-developed Smart Scope® CX to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BRICS leaders was an immensely proud and emotional moment for us,” said Veena Moktali. “Although we have reached a global platform, our fundamental mission remains unchanged—to help ensure that every woman, irrespective of where she lives, has access to timely and quality screening.”

For Koustubh Naik, the moment represents both recognition and responsibility: an opportunity to take Indian medical technology to more countries and communities.

From Pune to Bharat Mandapam, Periwinkle Technologies is now carrying a larger message: Indian deep-tech can be built for India—and designed to address challenges faced by women around the world.

Website: https://www.periwinkletech.com/

Media Contact: info@periwinkletech.com

Media Partner: Hi Fuel Media

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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