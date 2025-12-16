Pune-based startup SEEB DESIGN PRIVATE LIMITED launches digital platform enabling users to book 200+ interior execution services online from home

SEEB Design launches SEEB, a transparent, technology-driven platform simplifying interior execution with predictable workflows, clear pricing, and verified professional teams.

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: SEEB DESIGN PRIVATE LIMITED has announced the launch of SEEB, a platform it describes as the world’s first solution designed to make interior execution effortless, structured and fully transparent. The company states that SEEB eliminates the confusion and unpredictability long associated with India’s interior execution market. By offering savings, convenience and complete clarity in pricing, SEEB aims to provide homeowners, designers and skilled professionals a smoother experience from start to finish.

Advertisement

According to the company, interior execution has historically been an unorganised and stressful segment for customers. Issues such as unclear quotations, inconsistent labour, rework, delays and communication gaps have made even simple tasks difficult. SEEB positions itself as a technology-driven alternative that replaces these challenges with predictable workflows, transparent costing, structured planning and verified execution teams. The platform is intended to give users the confidence to finally think, “Yes, even I can live in a professionally executed home.”

Advertisement

The company states that SEEB’s approach allows both homeowners and professionals to enjoy the execution process for the first time. SEEB protects the user’s time, budget and design by ensuring that every detail is handled in an organised and accountable manner. The app enables users to book any service instantly, track progress and receive a complete breakdown of materials and charges. SEEB claims this removes the need for site visits, phone calls or contractor follow-ups, making execution accessible from anywhere.

SEEB offers more than 200+ execution services, including gypsum false ceiling installation, wooden and acrylic ceiling work, electrical wiring, custom beds, wardrobes, modular kitchens, interior and exterior painting, carpentry, plumbing, MS/SS/Aluminium fabrication, electrician services, mattress supply and custom sofa manufacturing or repair. According to the company, these categories represent the most frequently requested tasks across residential projects and provide users with a complete execution ecosystem inside one app.

Advertisement

A Pune Bavdhan-based homeowner shared that a local contractor quoted ₹2.5 lakh for false ceiling, electrical fittings and wiring work. The same requirements on SEEB displayed a cost of ₹94,000, including a complete price break-up and material details. Impressed by the clarity and savings, he booked the project immediately. He later referred SEEB to a neighbour in the same society, who compared prices and booked an identical requirement after seeing the same level of transparency. SEEB claims that many such bookings are generated daily as homeowners compare traditional quotations with SEEB’s structured costing.

SEEB states that interior designers in Pune have also expressed that the platform reduces their operational workload. Designers upload their layouts, enter measurements and confirm the booking, after which SEEB assigns a skilled execution team. The company adds that this approach reduces rework, labour issues and coordination challenges, enabling designers to focus on creativity and client satisfaction while SEEB manages the on-site execution.

Skilled professionals have also responded positively to the SEEB Partner App. Raju Naik, an electrician with 15 years of experience in Pune, said, “Marketing and finding customers was always difficult. After downloading the SEEB App, bookings come directly to my phone. There is no marketing expense and no wasted time. Today, all my work comes from SEEB.” The platform states that partners benefit from steady project flow, transparent payouts, reduced downtime and clear instructions through execution-ready drawings and measurements.

Highlighting the platform’s vision, Ashutosh Shukla of SEEB DESIGN PRIVATE LIMITED said, “SEEB App is built entirely around savings, convenience and transparency. Just like modern retail gives customers clarity in pricing, SEEB provides transparent rates and cost benefits across all interior execution services. You can take quotations from anywhere, but the moment you compare them with SEEB, you will always find better value, more comfort and complete peace of mind.” He added that users can book work instantly from anywhere, and designers can execute projects without labour-related challenges.

SEEB DESIGN PRIVATE LIMITED states that its goal is to make interior execution accessible, structured and worry-free for users across India.

Link https://seeb.in/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)