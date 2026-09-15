VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 15: Three flagship exhibitions, the 8th India International EV Show (IIEV Show 2026), India International Battery Show 2026, and India International Solar Show 2026, to bring together 150+ exhibitors, 15,000+ trade visitors, policymakers, OEMs, battery manufacturers, solar companies, and industry leaders under one roof.

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Pune, India: Futurex Trade Fair & Events Pvt. Ltd. has announced the 8th India International EV Show (IIEV Show 2026), co-located with the India International Battery Show 2026 and the India International Solar Show 2026, to be held from 2–4 October 2026 at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.

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Together, the three co-located exhibitions will create India's largest integrated platform for electric mobility, battery technology, renewable energy, and sustainable transportation, bringing together the complete clean energy value chain under one roof.

Building on the success of seven previous editions, the event is expected to host over 150 exhibitors, 15,000+ trade visitors, 5,000+ dealers and distributors, government officials, policymakers, investors, fleet operators, technology innovators, and business leaders from India and overseas.

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The exhibition will showcase the complete clean mobility and energy ecosystem, featuring:

- Electric Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, and Buses

- EV Components and Automotive Technologies

- Battery Cells, Battery Packs, Battery Management Systems (BMS), Battery Manufacturing Equipment, Battery Recycling, Energy Storage Systems, and Battery Swapping Solutions

- EV Charging Infrastructure and Smart Charging Technologies

- Solar PV, Energy Storage, Smart Grids, and Integrated Solar-Powered EV Charging Solutions

- Connected Mobility, Autonomous Technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT, Software, and Future Mobility Innovations

As India accelerates its transition toward sustainable transportation through supportive government policies, investments in domestic manufacturing, expanding charging infrastructure, and renewable energy adoption, the three exhibitions will provide a strategic platform for innovation, collaboration, business networking, product launches, and knowledge exchange.

The event is proudly supported by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) along with leading industry organizations including the India Battery Swapping Association (IBSA), ARAI, ICAT, iACE, IFEVA, SSEM, NHEV, Maharashtra Rickshaw Panchayat, the Rajasthan Solar Association, the All India Solar Industries Association (AISIA), the Charge Point Operators Society (CPOs), and NETRA.

Commenting on the announcement, Nidhi Sharma, Director, Futurex Trade Fair & Events Pvt. Ltd., said: "The 8th edition of the India International EV Show, together with the India International Battery Show and the India International Solar Show, represents another significant milestone in India's clean mobility and renewable energy journey. These three co-located exhibitions have evolved into one of the country's most influential industry platforms, bringing together manufacturers, technology providers, policymakers, investors, researchers, and innovators under one roof.”

“As India continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and renewable energy, the exhibitions will provide an ideal platform to showcase next-generation technologies, foster strategic collaborations, accelerate investments, and drive the transition towards a sustainable future." She added.

Recognized as one of India's foremost automotive and engineering hubs, Pune provides the ideal venue for an event of this scale. Home to leading automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers, component suppliers, engineering companies, research institutions, and EV startups, the city offers unparalleled access to India's rapidly evolving mobility and clean energy ecosystem.

Alongside the 8th India International EV Show 2026, the India International Battery Show 2026 will showcase advanced battery technologies, energy storage systems, battery manufacturing, battery recycling, and battery swapping solutions, while the India International Solar Show 2026 will highlight innovations in solar PV, energy storage, smart grids, and integrated solar-powered EV charging infrastructure.

Together, these three exhibitions will create one of India's most comprehensive business platforms for electric mobility, battery technology, renewable energy, and sustainable transportation, offering exhibitors and visitors unparalleled opportunities to explore emerging technologies, establish strategic partnerships, launch innovative products, and engage with key decision-makers from across the industry.

In addition to the exhibition, the Bharat E-Mobility & Critical Minerals Summit 2026 will serve as a high-level conference featuring government representatives, policymakers, mining companies, battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs, researchers, investors, and technology leaders. The summit will focus on India's EV roadmap, battery manufacturing, critical mineral supply chains, recycling, circular economy, investment opportunities, policy frameworks, and strategies to strengthen domestic manufacturing and energy security.

With its continued focus on Innovation, Collaboration, and Sustainability, the integrated platform is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India's clean mobility and energy landscape while reinforcing Pune's position as the country's leading hub for automotive innovation, battery technology, and renewable energy.

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