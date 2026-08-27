Punit Parwani Honoured by The Economic Times' ETAuto for Excellence in Automotive Retail Growth in Central India

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New Delhi [India], August 27: Mr. Punit Parwani, Director, GK Group, has been honoured by The Economic Times' ETAuto with the ETAuto Retail Honours - Dealer Excellence in Growth (Central) at the 9th ETAuto Retail Forum 2026 - OEM-Dealer Synergy, held on August 25, 2026, at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.

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The recognition celebrates Mr. Parwani's visionary leadership, strategic approach to growth and contribution to the evolution of automotive retail in Central India. It acknowledges his efforts in building a strong, growth-oriented automotive retail business and navigating the industry through a period of rapid transformation.

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The award was presented by Mr. Deepanshu Taumar, Deputy Editor, ETAuto, in the presence of leading OEMs, dealer principals and key stakeholders from across the Indian automotive industry.

Under Mr. Parwani's leadership, GK Group has continued to strengthen and diversify its presence across multiple segments of the automotive and mobility ecosystem. His approach has focused on combining customer-centricity, operational excellence, technology, innovation and sustainable business growth to build businesses that are equipped for the changing needs of the automotive industry.

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Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Punit Parwani, Director, GK Group, said:

"I am honoured to receive this recognition from ETAuto and The Economic Times. Automotive retail is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by evolving customer expectations, technology, digitalisation and new mobility solutions. At GK Group, we believe that sustainable growth comes from continuously improving the customer experience, strengthening our people and processes, and remaining agile as the industry evolves. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our entire team and the trust of our customers and partners."

The 9th ETAuto Retail Forum 2026 brought together senior leaders from OEMs, dealerships, automotive finance and allied sectors to deliberate on the changing automotive retail landscape and the evolving relationship between OEMs and dealers. Discussions at the forum focused on strengthening collaboration, improving customer experience and preparing the automotive retail ecosystem for the next phase of growth.

The recognition is a significant milestone for GK Group, reinforcing its growing presence in the automotive sector and its commitment to building high-performing, customer-focused and future-ready businesses.

About GK Group

Established in 1960, GK Group is a diversified automotive business group headquartered in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with a legacy spanning more than six decades.

The Group operates across multiple segments of the automotive and mobility ecosystem, including two-wheelers, premium motorcycles, commercial vehicles, construction equipment and electric mobility, with operations across Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha in Maharashtra.

Through GK Electric, the Group has also established a presence in the electric three-wheeler segment, supporting the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility.

With a focus on customer experience, operational excellence, innovation and long-term growth, GK Group continues to expand its businesses and strengthen its contribution to India's evolving automotive and mobility landscape.

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