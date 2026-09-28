Punjab-Born Author Harvinder ‘Siya’ Jain Crowned ‘Mrs Beauty with Brains’ at Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 28: Punjab-born author and family violence prevention professional Harvinder “Siya” Jain has been crowned ‘Mrs Beauty with Brains’ at the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2026 pageant, held on September 16 at Parramatta Town Hall in Sydney.

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The event marked the 15th season of the international pageant and brought together personalities from the Indian and multicultural communities in Australia.

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Jain received the prestigious crown from Kumud Merani, an SBS Radio producer and veteran multicultural community leader who has contributed to Sydney’s diverse communities for several decades. The ceremony was attended by Bharat Bhramar, Chief of Haut Monde; Ruchika Gandhi Chauhan, Global Ambassador and Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2024 winner; and Deepti Ghai Sharma, Australian Ambassador and Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2024 winner.

Born in Jalandhar and raised in Patiala, Punjab, Jain is currently based in Victoria, Australia. Professionally, she works in the field of family violence and sexual violence prevention, supporting initiatives aimed at improving awareness and access to culturally appropriate support for multicultural communities.

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Alongside her professional work, Jain is an author and Relationship Intelligence educator. Through her work and public platform, she encourages women to develop emotional awareness, confidence and the courage to recognise and move beyond abusive or limiting relationships.

Her presentation at the pageant reflected a blend of her Indian heritage, Australian identity and professional purpose. During the talent round, Jain presented the traditional Indian shankha (conch), highlighting its connection with breath, the body and conscious awareness.

For her cultural presentation, she appeared in a fusion ensemble combining an Australian-style corset with a peacock-inspired sari skirt. She also carried a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, symbolising the two cultures and identities that have influenced her journey.

Speaking after receiving the title, Jain said that beauty takes on greater significance when it is accompanied by intelligence, courage and purpose.

“After the crown has faded, I want to be remembered as a woman who gently transformed patriarchy into conscious partnership—so that women could live with dignity, men could live without the burden of inherited roles, and families could thrive with love, compassion and mutual respect,” she said.

With the new recognition, Jain plans to further expand her work in women’s empowerment and Relationship Intelligence education, focusing on healthier, respectful and more conscious relationships within families and communities.

Her journey from Punjab to Australia and her work across social impact, education and cultural representation have added a distinctive dimension to her achievement at Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2026.

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