'Punjab Deserves the Best’: Gurinder Bhatti Unveils Vision for the State’s First Branded Residences at GB Jacob & Co. Grand Gala

PNN

Chandigarh [India], October 30: In a city aspiring to redefine its place on India’s luxury real estate map, Gurinder Bhatti, the driving force behind GB Realty, delivered a message that extended beyond the announcement of a new development. Addressing guests at the GB Jacob & Co. Grand Gala, Bhatti articulated a larger ambition: to bring Punjab the kind of branded residential experience that has become synonymous with some of the world’s most prestigious destinations.

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The evening marked a significant milestone in that vision, with Bhatti officially announcing Punjab’s first branded residences in association with Jacob & Co. and Salman Khan. Yet, for Bhatti, the announcement represented much more than a prestigious collaboration. It was the culmination of a journey built on conviction, perseverance, and the belief that Punjab deserves developments conceived to international standards. The announcement also places branded residences in India within Punjab’s growing luxury real estate landscape.

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Reflecting on the journey that began on December 1, 2024, Bhatti acknowledged the support of the people who had stood behind the vision from its earliest stages. Responding to those who questioned the pace and scale of the company’s ambitions, he credited the collective encouragement and blessings of its supporters. “I have often been asked how we manage to keep delivering one milestone after another. My answer has always been that it is not something I can accomplish alone. When the Almighty has a purpose for you, the energy comes, people come together, and the work begins to find its own way,” Bhatti said.

His remarks carried out a recurring theme throughout the evening: ambition, in his view, must be accompanied by accountability. He urged his team and collaborators to honour their commitments, emphasising that promises made to customers and stakeholders must translate into tangible outcomes.

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Reimagining Punjab’s Luxury Real Estate Landscape

One of the central announcements of the evening was the partnership bringing Jacob & Co. and Salman Khan into Punjab’s emerging branded residence segment.

Bhatti also addressed a perception he encountered while exploring the concept: that Punjab was not yet ready for branded residences. He challenged that assessment, pointing to the spending power of the Punjabi community worldwide and questioning why a state with such an established entrepreneurial spirit should be denied access to comparable luxury experiences. “Punjab is ready for the best. Our community has demonstrated its aspirations and purchasing power across the world. Why should people have to travel elsewhere to experience something exceptional when we can bring that quality to our own city?” This was the essence of his statement.

For Bhatti, the ambition is not merely to create another premium residential address. It is to help transform the city’s skyline while raising expectations of what luxury living in the region can offer. He credited Jacob & Co. for recognising the potential of the vision and embracing the opportunity to bring it to Punjab. Bhatti recalled that, when he presented the idea, the response from the brand was encouraging. He described the collaboration as a meeting of ambition and a shared commitment to creating an experience that

would stand apart. The Jacob & Co. residence initiative brings this international branded-living concept into Punjab’s premium housing market.

Beyond a Name: The Experience Behind Branded Residences

A defining element of Bhatti’s address was his explanation of what distinguishes genuine branded residences from conventional luxury housing. He said that a prestigious name attached to a building does not, by itself, make a residence truly branded.

The distinction lies in the experience delivered to the end user—from the smallest details of the living environment to the quality of service and the satisfaction residents derive from ownership. “User experience is everything,” he emphasised, describing it as the fundamental principle guiding the vision. Bhatti outlined the difference between a partnership that actively shapes the residential experience and one that relies primarily on branding or the addition of a label. In his view, the real value emerges when the brand’s standards and attention to detail are reflected throughout the development.

It was this understanding of experience that informed his pursuit of a partnership with Jacob & Co. He described the association as an opportunity to introduce a more comprehensive interpretation of branded living to Punjab, one that extends beyond aesthetics and prestige into the finer details of everyday life.

The association with Salman Khan, he added, brings another dimension to the vision. Bhatti spoke appreciatively of the actor’s attention to detail, honesty and integrity, describing these qualities as important to the ambition of creating a distinctive residential experience.

A Commitment to the Tricity’s Future

Beyond the branded residences announcement, Bhatti offered a glimpse into GB Realty’s broader development ambitions, including the Downtown project. He indicated that a more detailed official presentation of the project was planned for December 1, describing

the development as another important milestone in the city’s evolution. He also reiterated his commitment to delivering the project by the following Diwali, setting out a clear timeline for the ambition.

The remarks reinforced a key message of his address: that the real measure of a developer’s success lies not in announcements alone, but in the ability to convert a vision into a completed development. For a region increasingly seeking investment, premium infrastructure and a stronger urban identity, such ambitions carry significance beyond the residential market. Developments of this nature also contribute to the broader conversation about how the Tricity can position itself among India’s emerging luxury destinations. These ambitions also add to the wider conversation about luxury property in India and the future of luxury homes in India.

Gratitude, Conviction and a Larger Purpose

Despite the scale of the announcements, Bhatti returned repeatedly to gratitude. Acknowledging the guests who had taken time to attend the gala, he described their presence as a reflection of the affection and confidence that had sustained him throughout the journey. He closed his address by invoking the Sikh prayer

for courage and righteous action, underscoring his belief that meaningful achievements require both personal conviction and a sense of higher purpose.

For Bhatti, the evening was therefore not simply a celebration of a luxury real estate partnership. It was a reaffirmation of a larger aspiration: to demonstrate that Punjab can be home to developments conceived with global ambition, delivered with integrity and shaped around the expectations of the people who will ultimately live in them.

As the Tricity looks towards its next phase of urban growth, the significance of that ambition will ultimately be measured by what follows the announcement—the quality of the experience delivered, the commitments fulfilled and the lasting contribution made to the city’s evolving skyline.

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