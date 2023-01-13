Punjab set to gain immensely from FTA with Australia

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

The growing economic and trade activities between India and Australia are expected to bring more investments, trade cooperation and economic development to Punjab. According to experts, Punjab’s labour-intensive sectors are expected to gain immensely, including agriculture, dairy, textiles and apparel, furniture and sports goods.

The Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement between India and Australia, which came into effect on December 29, 2022, will provide duty-free access to Indian exporters of over 6,000 broad sectors.

According to Dr Jagvinder Singh Virk, Chairman, India Australia Strategic Alliance, the agreement brings together two major economies of the world — India the 5th largest economy and Australia the 14th largest economy. “We hope this brings more opportunities for Punjab to grow and benefit from the cooperation. It is expected that the India-Australia FTA will help bilateral trade cross over $100 billion over the next 4-5 years, from the current $25 billion,” he added. India Australia Strategic Alliance works in areas pertaining to promoting the bilateral relationship and economic cooperation between India and Australia

Australia is India’s key bilateral partner across sectors and is also a key exporter of raw materials to India. At the same time, India exports finished products from Australia, which creates a win-win opportunity for the two countries.

According to him, the trade agreement will deliver new market access opportunities for Australian businesses and consumers and the state of Punjab in North India, with its rich resources of agriculture and related industries, stands to benefit in the area of business & trade deals, skill development, increased employment, education among others. The opportunity is expected to bring more investment and growth opportunities for the states of Punjab, Haryana and the entire North India.

According to Sanjay Garg, president, The Northern India Textile Mills’ Association (NITMA), the agreement will have a significant positive impact on the extremely labour-intensive textile and apparel industry.

