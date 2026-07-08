New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Punjab is set to digitally integrate its logistics ecosystem through the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), expected to improve supply chain efficiency, support exporters and make logistics operations easier for businesses across the state.

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The initiative follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NICDC Logistics Data Services Limited (NLDSL) and the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Government of Punjab, to enable real-time logistics data sharing across government departments.

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"The collaboration aims to enhance logistics visibility, improve operational efficiency, strengthen inter-departmental coordination and enable data-driven decision-making through the seamless exchange of real-time logistics data," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

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According to the ministry, the initiative is expected to benefit industries, MSMEs, exporters and other logistics stakeholders by improving transparency and enabling faster policy and operational decision-making.

ULIP serves as a common digital platform for logistics-related data through API-based integration. The platform currently connects 46 systems across 12 central ministries and departments through 142 APIs, covering more than 2,000 data fields. It has supported the development of over 260 applications and enabled more than 450 crore API transactions, highlighting its scale, reliability and robustness.

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Following the signing of the agreement, NLDSL conducted a workshop with officials from departments including transport, warehousing, food and civil supplies, public works and civil aviation to identify ways in which ULIP can be used to address logistics challenges specific to Punjab.

"The platforms demonstrated how integrated logistics data can support asset tracking, operational planning, inter-agency coordination and evidence-based decision-making," the release said.

The ministry added that the partnership is expected to strengthen Punjab's competitiveness as a manufacturing, agriculture and export hub by improving supply chain visibility, enhancing logistics efficiency and supporting ease of doing business. It added that greater use of digital platforms and better coordination between departments will help build a more connected logistics ecosystem across the state. (ANI)

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