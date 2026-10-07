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Home / Business / Punjabi Cinema Meets Everyday Hydration as Bisleri Unveils Singh vs Kaur 2 Limited-Edition Packs

Punjabi Cinema Meets Everyday Hydration as Bisleri Unveils Singh vs Kaur 2 Limited-Edition Packs

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PTI
Updated At : 05:48 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Bisleri International has unveiled limited-edition packs featuring Singh vs Kaur 2, starring Gippy Grewal and Shehnaz Gill. The special-edition packs are available in 250 ml, 500 ml and 1 L formats across Punjab and Delhi.

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Punjabi Cinema Meets Everyday Hydration as Bisleri Unveils Singh vs Kaur 2 Limited-Edition Packs

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The collaboration brings together the cultural relevance of Punjabi cinema and an everyday consumer touchpoint, allowing audiences to experience a familiar part of popular culture beyond the big screen. The limited-edition packs also reflect the growing consumer interest in brands creating more culturally relevant and distinctive experiences through their products.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tushar Malhotra, Senior Director, Bisleri International, said, “Punjabi films are known for their larger-than-life energy, humour and an unmistakable sense of fun, and Singh vs Kaur 2 brings all of that to the screen. We wanted to take that spirit beyond the theatre and onto something consumers interact with every day. These limited-edition Bisleri packs are our way of adding a little more colour, character and Punjabi flavour to an everyday moment.”

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The Singh vs Kaur 2 limited-edition packs are available in 250 ml, 500 ml and 1 L formats across Punjab and Delhi.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 130 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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