Puravankara brings exclusive property shows to the USA for NRIs in September 2025

Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India’s most trusted and admired real estate developers, is bringing its exclusive Property Show Series to the United States this September. Curated for global Indians in the US, these events offer a unique opportunity to explore future-ready investments and premium living options across India. The shows will be hosted from September 6 to 28 in key US cities, including New Jersey, Seattle, Santa Clara, Houston, and Frisco. Speaking ahead of the event, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, “India is on a transformative growth path. With its expanding middle class, digital innovation, and structural reforms, we are witnessing a strong trajectory toward becoming an economic superpower. The potential in Indian real estate is immense, both from an investment and lifestyle standpoint. At Puravankara, we believe in delivering that potential to global Indians who see India not just as their roots, but as a land of smart investments and world-class living experiences.” Emphasising the company’s commitment to evolving consumer needs, he further added, “We are continuously reimagining our offerings to match the aspirational lifestyle of today’s homebuyers. Whether it’s modern amenities, sustainable design, or premium locations, our properties are crafted to serve the discerning tastes of both Indian residents and NRIs. This exclusive US Property Show offers NRIs a first-hand experience of our diverse portfolio, exclusive previews, and one-on-one guidance to make their investment journey seamless and rewarding.” The upcoming Puravankara property shows will feature personalised consultations with Puravankara’s dedicated NRI desk, exclusive pricing, and flexible payment plans to meet the unique needs of global Indian buyers. Attendees will explore premium apartments, luxury residences, and villa plots in Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Mumbai, and Pune - all supported by transparent processes and end-to-end assistance aligned with US time zones.

India continues to emerge as a global investment hotspot, bolstered by a projected GDP growth rate of 6.5% for FY 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India. This growth is driven by strong domestic demand, infrastructure expansion, and digital transformation. Cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Mumbai, and Pune remain top picks for NRIs due to their high rental yields, rapid urbanisation, and strong appreciation potential.

With a legacy of over five decades, Puravankara has become synonymous with trust, innovation, and global excellence. For NRIs seeking a smart, future-ready entry point into the Indian real estate market, Puravankara offers unmatched value, transparency, and personalised service.

Event Dates & Locations: New Jersey Seattle Seattle Santa Clara Houston New Jersey Frisco Sep 6-7 Sep 6-7 Sep 13-14 Sep 13-14 Sep 20-21 Sep 20-21 Sep 27-28

