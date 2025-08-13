Puravankara Celebrates 50 Glorious Years with a Special 'My Stamp' Issued by India Post

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most admired and trusted real estate developers, today commemorated its 50-year milestone with the release of a customised 'My Stamp' by the Department of Posts, Government of India. The launch marks a significant moment in the company's illustrious journey, honouring its legacy of excellence in building homes of international quality with trust and transparency since 1975.

The Golden Jubilee 'My Stamp' tells the story of Puravankara, which began in 1975 in Mumbai, where the dream took root, and later found its home in Bengaluru, from where it expanded to nine cities.

The stamps' bold, contemporary design marks the milestone years 1975- 2025 and proudly carries the Puravankara name, framed by iconic buildings from both Mumbai and Bengaluru - a nod to the cities that shaped its past and will shape its future. Clean lines, a celebratory palette, and its thoughtful symbolism make the stamp a timeless keepsake of the company's legacy and forward-looking spirit.

On the stamp release, Sri K. Prakash, IPOs Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle, said," Stamps are not just miniature pieces of art - they are powerful storytellers of history, achievements, and culture. India Post has been engaged in the service of the people, and through initiatives like 'My Stamp', we celebrate the contributions of companies towards shaping India's future."

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Ravi Puravankara, Founder & Chairman, Puravankara Limited, said, "This is a moment of pride and reflection for all of us at Puravankara. The launch of the 'My Stamp' by India Post celebrates our 50-year journey and acknowledges the countless individuals - employees, partners, and customers - who have been part of this incredible legacy. From our humble beginnings in Mumbai to becoming a nationally respected brand, our foundation has always been built on trust, transparency, and timely delivery. As we look to the future, we remain committed to innovation, sustainability, and creating a sustainable world for people to live their dreams."

Speaking at the event, Amanda Puravankara, Additional Director, Puravankara Limited, added, "The 'My Stamp' is more than a commemorative token; it is a symbol of the values we have nurtured over five decades - customer centricity, quality, and enduring relationships. It is also a pledge to the future. We are embracing new technologies, green practices, and design excellence to meet the evolving aspirations of homebuyers. Our journey is far from over. The next 50 years will be about scaling new heights while staying rooted in our legacy."

The stamp was officially unveiled by Mr. K. Prakash, IPOs, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Postal Circle. The event was attended by senior dignitaries from India Post, including Sri Sandesh Mahadevappa, IPOs, DPS, Karnataka Circle; Smt. V Tara, IPOs, DPS, Karnataka Circle; Sri H. M. Manjesha, Chief Postmaster, Bengaluru GPO; and Sri Ranjith Kumar, IPOs, SSPOs Bengaluru East Division. Also present were Ms. Amanda Puravankara, Additional Director, Puravankara Limited; Mr. Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South; Mr. Rajat Rastogi, CEO - West & Commercial Assets; the leadership team of Puravankara; and esteemed partners who have been part of the company's five-decade-long journey.

