Puravankara Enters JDA for 7.83-acre Land Parcel in South-East Bengaluru with Rs 1,247 Crore GDV Potential

VMPL

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 7.83-acre land parcel in South-East Bengaluru, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,100 crore. The project has a saleable area of approximately 0.89 msft and will be developed as a residential community, adding to Puravankara's presence in this established South Bengaluru corridor.

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This marks Puravankara's fifth land transaction in Bengaluru for FY27, underscoring the calibrated approach and the pace at which the company continues to build its development pipeline in the city.

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Commenting on the development, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, "Bengaluru remains the anchor of our growth story, and South-East Bengaluru's employment-led corridors continue to give us conviction to deploy capital. This JDA is consistent with how we have approached every addition to our pipeline this year: disciplined structuring, a capital-light approach, and a clear focus on markets with consistent end-user demand. This is the kind of steady business development that underpins our FY27 growth ambitions, and we will continue to move on such opportunities as they come."

Strategically located in South-East Bengaluru, the site benefits from its proximity to the Electronic City employment corridor and access to Hosa Road and Hosur Road. The micro-market also benefits from connectivity via Namma Metro's operational Yellow Line and has emerged as an established residential catchment for professionals working in Electronic City and nearby employment hubs. Improving infrastructure and sustained demand for quality housing continue to strengthen the corridor's long-term residential potential.

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Mallanna Sasalu, CEO-South, Puravankara Limited, added, "This land parcel gives us close to a million square feet of saleable area in a corridor that's already proven its value. Electronic City has strong housing demand due to employment opportunities, robust social infrastructure, and good road and metro connectivity. With this transaction, we have added five land parcels in Bengaluru this fiscal, bringing our cumulative FY27 business development to around 49.76 acres, approximately Rs 6,300 crore in potential GDV, and about 5.12 msft of saleable area. It is a clear signal of the pace and consistency we are bringing to our business development, while maintaining a strong focus on capital efficiency."

Through such partnerships, Puravankara continues to optimise capital deployment, strengthen the quality and depth of its development pipeline, and expand its presence across Bengaluru's key growth corridors.

FY27 land additions in Bengaluru so far:

August 2026

* South-East Bengaluru: JDA, 7.83 acres, Rs 1,247 crore GDV, 0.89 msft saleable

June 2026

* Sarjapur: JDA, 6.4 acres, Rs 1,000 crore GDV, 0.80 msft saleable

* Sanna Ammanikere: Outright acquisition, 9.73 acres, Rs 800 crore GDV, 0.89 msft saleable

* Doddagubbi: JDA, 11.23 acres, Rs 1,100 crore GDV, 0.74 msft saleable

May 2026

* Mandur: Secured 14.57 acres, Rs 2,300 crore GDV, 1.8 msft saleable

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