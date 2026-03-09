DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Puravankara Enters Joint Development Project on Hennur Road, Bengaluru GDV Over INR 1,300 Crore

Puravankara Enters Joint Development Project on Hennur Road, Bengaluru GDV Over INR 1,300 Crore

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 01:50 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ashish R. Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited Bengaluru: Puravankara Group (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India’s leading real estate developers, has entered into the joint development of a 4-acre land parcel on Hennur Road in Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 1,300 crore. The acquisition aligns with the company’s strategic vision to expand its footprint in key Bengaluru micro-markets that offer robust infrastructure, strong connectivity, and sustained residential demand.

Advertisement

Commenting on the development, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, “Bengaluru continues to be one of India’s most resilient and fastest-growing residential markets, supported by strong employment growth, infrastructure investments, and sustained housing demand. Within the city, North Bengaluru has emerged as a key growth corridor, driven by its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, expanding tech parks, and improving connectivity. Hennur Road, in particular, has seen steady traction from homebuyers due to its access to employment hubs and well-developed social infrastructure. This joint development aligns with our strategy of expanding through asset-light partnerships in high-potential micro-markets while delivering thoughtfully designed homes that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.” The land parcel offers a total saleable area of approximately 0.84 million square feet. Located on Hennur Road in Bengaluru, the site benefits from steady demand, driven by its proximity to major tech parks and well-established social and physical infrastructure.

Advertisement

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited, added, “This project reflects our continued focus on expanding our presence across high-demand residential corridors in Bengaluru through capital-efficient partnerships. With steady demand in the micro-market, we are confident the project will see strong buyer interest. We expect to bring it to market within the next 6–12 months and believe it will further strengthen our Bengaluru portfolio.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, we strengthened our Bengaluru growth pipeline through several strategic acquisitions. These include a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluka, with a development potential of 6.4 million sq. ft. and an estimated GDV of over Rs 4,800 crore. We are also developing a 24.59-acre parcel at KIADB Hardware Park in North Bengaluru, in partnership with KVN Property Holdings LLP, with a development potential of 3.48 million sq. ft. and a GDV of over Rs 3,300 crore. In addition, we have undertaken a 5.5-acre joint development in Balagere, East Bengaluru, with a developable area of 0.85 million sq. ft. and a GDV of over Rs 1,000 crore.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts