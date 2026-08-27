Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 27: PUR Energy Limited (PURE Energy), the IIT Hyderabad-incubated deep-tech energy storage company, announced the launch of its new C&I Battery Energy Storage System under the PuREPower brand, positioned as the “PuREPower 120.0” as India's first all-in-one integrated BESS product built for commercial and industrial applications, and replacing 150 KVA & above class of Diesel Generators.

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The launch was unveiled at PURE Energy’s BESS Workshop 2026, held on 22 August 2026 at the Convention Centre, IIT Hyderabad, before an audience of 500+ from various corporate, EPC and technology communities from across India.

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The launch extends the brand's all-in-one integrated storage architecture to a wider range of commercial and industrial capacity requirements. PuREPower 120.0 brings together solar charging, advanced lithium-ion storage, intelligent battery management with predictive AI, remote monitoring with Cloud AI, and Time-of-Day/Time-of-Use/DG-sync features into a single unified system, eliminating the need for separate inverters, solar hybrid controllers, EMS?RMS and battery banks that typically make commercial energy storage installations complex and space/cost-intensive.

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Alongside the product launch, PURE Energy also unveiled multiple new futuristic patented technologies, consisting of advanced nano PCM cooling combined with convection cooling, high-voltage 1000V/1500V R-BMS/BMU, and advanced solid-state battery chemistry & Gallium Nitride-based inverter topology for data-centre/medical BESS applications, which will be integrated into the products in mid-FY28.

"This launch represents a significant step in bringing India's own engineering to the commercial and industrial energy storage space," said Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder & Director, PURE Energy. "Businesses across India are dealing with rising grid costs & diesel prices, unreliable supply, and increasingly complex tariff structures. PuREPower is built to give them a single, intelligent product that solves for all of that without the operational complexity that usually comes with commercial-scale storage." Mr. Rohit Vadera, Founder & CEO, PURE Energy, added: "Alongside the product itself, we're equally focused on how we support the customers and network partners who bring PuREPower to businesses across the country. The new portals with the predictive and Cloud AI features are central to that, giving our network real-time visibility and control over everything from real-time data to cloud alerts to quick troubleshooting." The workshop also included sessions on the 470 GWh market size in the next 6 years, product architecture (fixed vs. flexible design, various battery chemistry selection for specific applications in Indian operating conditions) and customer support strategy through Generative AI.

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About PurEnergy (PUR Energy Limited) PURE Energy is an IIT Hyderabad-incubated deep-tech company building India's energy storage and clean mobility infrastructure, with more than 130+ IP Applications. Its flagship product line, PuREPower, offers all-in-one hybrid solar and battery backup systems for homes and businesses, while PURE EV addresses sustainable electric two-wheeler mobility. The company is engineering-led, with a strong focus on indigenous R&D, patent filings, and technology commercialization.

For more information, visit www.pureenergy.co.in (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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