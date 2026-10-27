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Home / Business / Purezen's SugarStopper Clinical Study Shows Average HbA1c Drop from 7.5% to 5.95% in 90 Days

Purezen's SugarStopper Clinical Study Shows Average HbA1c Drop from 7.5% to 5.95% in 90 Days

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ANI
Updated At : 10:47 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Mumbai based Purezen Health Solutions Pvt. Ltd. known for its evidence-based supplements built around real health outcomes, today released results from an independent 90-day clinical study on its blood sugar metabolic boost support supplement – SugarStopper*.

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Conducted by an independent clinical research organisation in Bengaluru, the study followed 30 adults aged 22 to 57 who were already on prescribed medication for elevated blood sugar. Participants took two SugarStopper capsules daily for 90 days, alongside their existing treatment, with no change to their prescribed medicines.

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 The findings:

·         Average HbA1c fell from 7.5% to 5.95% over 90 days - a reduction of 1.55 percentage points. 28 of 30 participants recorded a reduction of at least 0.5 percentage points.

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·         Average fasting blood sugar fell from 139 to 98 mg/dL (a 29% reduction).

·         Average blood sugar two hours after a meal fell from 192 to 139 mg/dL (a 28% reduction).

·         Participant scores improved across all four domains of the WHO Quality of Life questionnaire.

·         The formulation was well tolerated - only mild side effects were reported, and no participant discontinued.

Purezen is among the first Indian D2C nutraceutical and wellness startup brands to clinically evaluate a finished formulation independently, rather than relying only on ingredient-level studies. The brand sees clinical validation of finished products as the next step in building consumer trust in India’s fast-growing wellness category.

Mitesh Desai, Founder, Purezen said "Purezen began with a very personal question. My mother has lived with elevated blood sugar for years, and our family kept looking for something natural that could sit alongside her prescribed treatment and genuinely help. Purezen was built to help bridge the nutrition and wellness gap in modern Indian lifestyles. The SugarStopper clinical study is an important marker for us, it tells us the way we are formulating our products is delivering real outcomes and that gives us the confidence to keep investing in evidence where it matters most for consumers."

SugarStopper combines 15 ingredients - including berberine, gurmar, karela, jamun, fenugreek, alpha lipoic acid, and chromium - in a single capsule, with every batch tested at an NABL-accredited laboratory. The product is designed as a food supplement to be taken alongside, not instead of, prescribed medical treatment.

Purezen portfolio also includes products such as MindBoost, SleepStory, LiverItUp, OxiShield, HeartThrob, GlowGetter, HerBalance, RootCause and ThyroFix catering to a range of everyday health needs.

The full study details, methodology, and limitations are available at: shoppurezen.com/pages/sugarstopper-clinical-study

*The formulation was well tolerated, no side effects attributed to SugarStopper were reported, and no participant discontinued the 90-day study.

About Purezen Health Solutions Pvt. Ltd.:

Purezen is an Indian evidence-based nutraceutical brand specializing in nutritional supplements that cater to various health needs, including skin, hair, heart, brain, liver, sleep, and metabolic health. The brand’s philosophy – Sleep better, Think sharper, Feel stronger – reflects its focus on everyday health outcomes that consumers can measure and feel. The brand is based in Mumbai and ships across India.

Important note: SugarStopper is a food supplement and not medicine. It is intended to be taken alongside, not instead of prescribed medical treatment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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