Purple Bus did something no Private Bus Operator in India has done

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Purple Bus now runs an end-to-end booking channel of its own inside WhatsApp, the first private bus operator in India to do so.

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For anyone who takes an intercity bus often enough to have a routine, the bus was never the hard part. It sat around it. Two or three platforms have to be checked regarding which has the better fare. That ritual now has an exit.

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How it works

1.Send "Hi Purple" on WhatsApp to (+91) 89284 50444

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2.A booking link arrives in the chat.

3.Choose route, date, departure time and seat.

4.Pay inside the chat by UPI, debit card or credit card.

5.The digital ticket arrives in the same conversation.

6.Show the QR code at boarding.

Public transport undertakings in some Indian cities already offer WhatsApp ticketing. Private bus operators have stayed with counters, phone bookings and listings on other apps.

A bus ticket used to live in a purpose-built app which now sits in the one thread on an Indian smartphone that already carries the family group and the building group.

Billeasy built the booking experience end to end. Pinnacle, a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, powers the messaging channel. PhonePe processes payments inside the chat.

Saurabh Patwardhan, Managing Director, Purple Bus, said Intercity travel should adapt to modern digital habits, not the other way around. Launching our WhatsApp interface marks a major milestone in Purple bus's digital transformation. It transforms how our guests plan their journeys, making booking a bus ticket as quick and familiar as sending a message to a friend."

Akash Patil, Chief Executive Officer,CEO, Billeasy E Solutions Pvt Ltd, said

"While booking a bus ticket, most people research, across two or three platforms. We wanted the deciding and the booking to happen in the same window. One thread, one seat, and the price you see is the price you pay."

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